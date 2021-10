Coldplay appear to have performed an abrupt about-face. 2019’s Everyday Life was a sparkling return to form: an artful, understated and humane vision of an arena-headlining band capable of turning humanitarian tragedies into empathetic anthems of unity. Like Coldplay’s best work, this at times hit and miss collection, was gently experimental and focused on the intimacy of human connection across war torn cities and racial tensions. Alongside this return to intimacy, Chris Martin announced that Coldplay would not be touring the album, nor would they perform at Glastonbury: giant globe straddling tours were not sustainable and Martin felt he had become an overbearing presence at Worthy Farm.

MUSIC ・ 10 DAYS AGO