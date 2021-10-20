CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Policybazaar gets SEBI’s go-ahead for an IPO

By Chronicle Reporter
 9 days ago

PB Fintech Ltd operates an internet insurance coverage platform Policybazaar and Paisabazaar that obtained the SEBI’s approval to drift an IPO value ₹6,017 crores. The IPO contains a recent challenge of ₹3,750 crores and a suggestion on the market (OFS) of ₹2,267 crores by current shareholders. The corporate filed...

