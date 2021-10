The price has reached $1.985 height. Polygon price analysis shows an uptrend. Support is significantly strong at $1.106. The price has been advancing quite rapidly over the past few weeks as per Polygon price analysis. The bulls have been successfully maintaining their lead and an upward trend has been following for the cryptocurrency. A record increase in price was recorded during the last 24 hours as well as the price managed to breach the $1.89 barrier. Right now, it is settled at the $1.985 position and it is expected that it will reach further heights.

