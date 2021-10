Mark Meadows, former chief of staff to ex-President Donald Trump, is willing to put "all his money" on the line that Trump will make another bid for the White House. "If I were a betting, man … I would tell you to loan me all your money. I would put all my money in, and I would bet that he's running again," Meadows said during an appearance on SirusXM's "The Wilkow Majority" on Thursday. "He's in, and we will count on him running."

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 13 HOURS AGO