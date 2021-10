This section of IGN's Far Cry 6 Wiki Guide details how to complete the Paint the Town Yaran Story, along with where each statue is located. In order to start up this side quest, you'll need to have completed the Heavy Metal Yaran Story and the Paradise Lost Main Story Operation, then you can start it up by meeting with Zenia Zayas in the Mercurio Mecánico guerrilla hideout in Esperanza.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 10 HOURS AGO