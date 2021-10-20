CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russia says Putin won't fly to Glasgow, in blow for climate talks

By Alexander Marrow, Dmitry Antonov
 8 days ago
MOSCOW, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Russia delivered a blow to hopes of a breakthrough international deal on climate change when the Kremlin said on Wednesday that President Vladimir Putin would not fly to Scotland for talks starting at the end of this month.

Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov said he would take part remotely, but the no-show by the leader of the world's fourth-biggest emitter of greenhouse gases is the latest setback, with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi also uncertain to attend.

Britain, which hosts the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties, or COP26, in Glasgow from Oct. 31 to Nov. 12, is seeking support from major powers for a more radical plan to tackle global warming.

The Kremlin had previously announced that Putin would not attend a Group of 20 summit in Rome in person this month due to concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic.

"He will also not fly to Glasgow, unfortunately," Peskov told reporters, saying other Russian representatives would go.

"We need to work out in what format it will be possible (for Putin) to speak via video conference, at what moment," Peskov said. "The issues that will be discussed in Glasgow right now form one of the priorities of our foreign policy."

Russia is warming 2.8 times faster than the global average, with the melting of Siberia's permafrost, which covers 65% of Russian landmass, releasing significant amounts of greenhouse gases.

Putin said last week Russia would strive to be carbon neutral no later than 2060. He said hydrogen, ammonia and natural gas were likely to play a larger role in the energy mix in coming years and that Russia was ready for dialogue on ways to tackle climate change.

Before the Kremlin's announcement, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson told investors on Tuesday there would be a good attendance at COP26. "It looks like a lot of people are going to be able to come in person," he said.

IN THIS ARTICLE
The Independent

Cop26 Glasgow dates: When is the UN climate conference taking place?

The 26th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (Cop26) will finally commence in Glasgow, Scotland, at the end of October, a year after it was delayed because of the Covid-19 pandemic.Hosted by the UK under the presidency of former business secretary Alok Sharma and in partnership with Italy, the summit at the city’s SEC Centre will bring together the biggest gathering of world leaders ever assembled on British soil over the course of its 12-day run from Sunday 31 October to Friday 12 November.Boris Johnson, Scottish first minister Nicola Sturgeon and US president Joe Biden will be among...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Russia's coronavirus deaths mark another high

The daily number of COVID-19 deaths in Russia hit another high Tuesday amid a surge in infections that forced the Kremlin to order most Russians to stay off work starting this week.The national coronavirus task force reported 1,106 deaths in 24 hours, the most since the start of the pandemic. The number brought the country's pandemic death toll to 232,775, Europe's biggest by far. Russia registered 36,446 new daily coronavirus cases, slightly fewer compared to the past few days.In a move intended to stem the spread of the virus, Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered a nonworking period between...
PUBLIC HEALTH
raventribune.com

Ukraine joins alliance: Russia threatens NATO with consequences

Russia threatens repercussions if Ukraine joins NATO Federal Defense Minister Gromb-Karenbauer spoke in support of the crackdown on Moscow. Russia threatens NATO with repercussions if the military alliance takes further action to persuade Ukraine. Undersecretary of State Andrzej Rudenko responded with threatening statements from US Secretary of State Lloyd Austin. But Rudenko opened up about how Russia would react.
POLITICS
Reuters

Moscow says NATO's new Russia plan shows it was right to cut ties

MOSCOW, Oct 22 (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Friday that NATO's adoption of a new Russia-focused strategy confirmed that Moscow's decision to sever ties with the bloc had been correct. NATO defence ministers agreed a new master plan this week to defend against any potential Russian attack on multiple...
POLITICS
Reuters

Reuters

