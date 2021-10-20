CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Ukraine, traders agree 2021/22 wheat export cap at 25.3 mln tonnes

Agriculture Online
 8 days ago

KYIV, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Ukraine's agriculture ministry and its biggest grain traders have agreed to increase wheat...

www.agriculture.com

Agriculture Online

UPDATE 2-Russia cuts forecast for 2021 grain crop

MOSCOW, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Russia will harvest more than 123 million tonnes of grain after drying and cleaning in 2021, the agriculture minister said on Thursday, cutting the official estimate after months of being more positive about the crop than main analysts have been. Russia is the world's largest...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat futures hit multiyear highs; corn firm, soy weak

CHICAGO, Oct 28 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures rallied to multiyear highs on Thursday with concerns about tight global supplies and strong export demand fueling the gains. MGEX spring wheat hit its highest level since June 2011 on expectations that overseas buyers will soon begin looking to the United States to fill their orders for high-protein wheat.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

CBOT soybeans close lower on weak export figures

CHICAGO, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures fell on Thursday, pressured by disappointing export sales data as well as some weakness in the crude oil market. * The crude oil market also weighed on soyoil futures. * Soymeal futures were flat. * Losses in soybeans were kept in check as the benchmark CBOT January futures contract found technical support around its 10-day and 20-day moving averages. * The U.S. Agriculture Department on Thursday morning said that weekly export sales of soybeans totaled 1.183 million tonnes, below forecasts that ranged from 1.25 million to 2.02 million tonnes. * CBOT January soybeans settled down 3-3/4 cents at $12.46 a bushel. CBOT December soyoil was off 0.55 cent at 60.87 cents per lb and CBOT December soymeal was unchanged at $330.90 per ton. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by Will Dunham)
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 1-Egypt's supply minister says new price for bread "will take time"

CAIRO, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Egypt's Supply Minister Ali Moselhy said on Thursday deciding a new price for subsidised bread "will take time." Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi in August said it was time to increase the price of the country's subsidised bread, revisiting the issue for the first time since 1977 when then president Anwar Sadat reversed a price rise in the face of riots.
BUSINESS
Agriculture Online

U.S. trade chief Tai says trying to bring down temperature of U.S.-China tensions

WASHINGTON, Oct 28 (Reuters) - U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai said on Thursday that her engagement with China was aimed at reducing the temperature of a trading relationship that has become dangerously heated. Tai, speaking to the National Chicken Council, said that U.S.-China relationship has gotten to the point where...
FOREIGN POLICY
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat lingers near 2013 high, set for monthly gain of 7%

CANBERRA, Oct 29 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures edged higher Friday to linger near a near 9-high high as concerns about global supplies pushed the grain towards monthly gains of 7%. FUNDAMENTALS. * The most active wheat futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade were up 0.5% at $6.75-3/4 a...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

U.S. wheat futures up as corn rallies, export hopes rise

CHICAGO, Oct 27 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures rose on Wednesday, following gains in the corn market, traders said. * Strong overseas demand and high prices for European wheat added support, bolstering hopes of increased U.S. export business. * Analysts were expecting a U.S. Agriculture Department report on Thursday morning to show that wheat export sales were in a range between 200,000 and 570,000 tonnes in the week ended Oct. 21. * Egypt's state grains buyer, the General Authority for Supply Commodities, said on Wednesday it had bought 360,000 tonnes of wheat in an international tender. The purchase comprised 180,000 tonnes of Russian wheat, 120,000 tonnes of Ukrainian wheat, and 60,000 of Romanian wheat. * The benchmark Chicago Board of Trade December soft red winter wheat contract rose above its five-day moving average. * CBOT December wheat settled up 7-1/2 cents at $7.59-3/4 a bushel. K.C. hard red winter wheat for December delivery was 5-1/2 cents higher at $7.82-3/4 a bushel and MGEX December spring wheat was flat at $10.21-1/2. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by Jan Harvey)
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Corn retreats from 2-month high, ethanol demand caps losses

CANBERRA, Oct 28 (Reuters) - U.S. corn futures edged lower on Thursday, falling from a two-month high touched in the previous session, though strong demand for ethanol and concerns about harvesting in the United States provided a floor to losses. Wheat followed corn lower, while soybeans also ticked lower. The...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Corn futures rally; pull soybean, wheat prices higher

CHICAGO, Oct 27 (Reuters) - U.S. corn futures on Wednesday rallied 2.5% to their highest level in more than two months, supported by signs of robust ethanol production that bolstered demand for the yellow grain, traders said. The strength in corn spilled over into the soybean and wheat markets. "You...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

China's egg futures slump on profit taking after 5-day rally

Oct 27 (Reuters) - China's egg futures on the Dalian Commodity Exchange slumped to a two-week low on Wednesday, as traders took profit after an earlier rally which saw five straight days of gains. Dalian's egg futures were last down 3.73% at 4,544 yuan ($710.46) per tonne. The contract however...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Dry weather threatens winter grain in Ukraine and Russia

KYIV/MOSCOW, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Continuing dry weather could hamper winter grain sowing in Ukraine and result in a smaller sown area in Russia, analysts and weather forecasters said on Wednesday. Farmers in Russia, the world's largest wheat exporter, have so far sown winter grains on 17.5 million hectares for...
ENVIRONMENT
Agriculture Online

Financial investors expand net long position in Euronext wheat

PARIS, Oct 27 (Reuters) - * Non-commercial market participants extended their net long position in Euronext's milling wheat futures and options in the week to Oct. 22, data published by Euronext on Wednesday showed. * Non-commercial participants, which include investment funds and financial institutions, raised their net long position to...
INDUSTRY
Agriculture Online

China calls for overhaul of farm subsidy rules under WTO

BEIJING, Oct 28 (Reuters) - China on Thursday called for the removal of "enormous" farm subsidies in some developed countries as part of Beijing's push for reform of the World Trade Organization. "There are very unfair rules in the agriculture sector, and enormous subsidies some developed country members are entitled...
FOOD & DRINKS
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Corn, soy firm as harvest slows; wheat falls on profit taking

CHICAGO, Oct 26 (Reuters) - U.S. corn futures rose to their highest in more than three weeks on Tuesday after heavy rains across broad swaths of the U.S. Midwest stalled harvest, traders said. The harvest slowdowns also supported the soybean market. "Even if we get a break in the rains...
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat falls on profit-taking, tightening supplies check losses

SINGAPORE, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures lost more ground on Wednesday, with profit-taking driving down the market which climbed to a two-month high earlier this week on strong demand and tightening supplies in top exporter Russia. Corn retreated from a three-week high scaled in the previous session and...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

WTO panel to examine Australia-China wine dispute, trade source says

GENEVA, Oct 26 (Reuters) - The World Trade Organization on Tuesday agreed to set up a panel to examine China's imposition of duties on imported Australian wine, a Geneva-based trade source said. The dispute settlement body, which met behind closed doors on Tuesday, agreed to Australia's second request after its...
WORLD

