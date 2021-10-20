CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oconee County, GA

Former Oconee Co teacher sentenced on child porn charges

By Tim Bryant
WGAU
WGAU
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OufEc_0cWoae7100

A man who taught school in Oconee County heads to federal prison pleaded guilty to child porn charges: Ira New was a teacher at Malcom Bridge Middle School. He gets a three-year prison sentence.

From WSB TV…

Ira New, of Oconee County, will serve 37 months in prison, 10 years of supervised release and will have to register for life as a sex offender. There is no parole in the federal system.

“Ira New was entrusted with the care and safety of middle school students at a time when he was actively victimizing children by possessing pornography of kids in the same age group,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Peter D. Leary. “New—and predators like him—will be held accountable for their crimes against children in the Middle District of Georgia.”

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said it received a tip in August 2019 from Yahoo investigators about an account that had 27 images of children at nudist colonies.

Yahoo tracked the account to New and alerted the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

The GBI said New was an eighth-grade teacher at Malcolm Bridge Middle School in Watkinsville but resigned in 2018 after he self-reported displaying an image of a topless female to his class.

On Sept. 5, investigators went to New’s house for a knock and talk. New allowed the agents to look at his phone. They found 94 images of child pornography, including photos of girls aged 12 to 14.

He told the agents he only emailed the photographs to himself and no one else.

“The GBI will continue to work tirelessly to protect innocent victims. No child should be subject to online exploitation. As we work with internet service providers and other law enforcement agency partners, we are ensuring that predators like this defendant are held accountable,” said GBI Director Vic Reynolds.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WGAU

3 guilty in killing of girl, 12, that shook New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS — (AP) — Three men have pleaded guilty in connection with a summer shooting that left a 12-year-old New Orleans girl dead and outraged a city already struggling with a rise in murders. The Times-Picayune / The New Orleans Advocate reported that the parents of Todriana Peters were...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WGAU

San Antonio woman accused of possessing $2.5 million worth of meth

SAN ANTONIO — A Texas woman is accused of possessing 139 pounds of methamphetamine in her vehicle while police were conducting a traffic stop, authorities said. Karen Lastiri, 31, of San Antonio, was charged with one count of possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Texas.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oconee County, GA
Crime & Safety
City
Watkinsville, GA
County
Oconee County, GA
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
WGAU

3 years after Bulger's killing: No charges, still questions

BOSTON — (AP) — He was one of the most infamous criminals to ever be killed behind bars. And investigators narrowed in on suspects immediately after his shocking slaying in a West Virginia prison. Yet three years later, no one has been charged in the beating death of murderous Boston...
BOSTON, GA
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
13K+
Followers
36K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy