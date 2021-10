Founder and CEO of JSA Strategies, a strategic communications firm working with consumer tech, digital media and gaming companies. When running a small business, connecting with your local community and raising awareness about your offering can be a game changer for your company’s success. Becoming a trusted business in your local community is a great step to increasing visibility and driving sales. Oftentimes, it’s not hard to garner the support of a community if you make it clear how your business enhances their little corner of the world. Here’s how to do just that.

SMALL BUSINESS ・ 3 DAYS AGO