CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Longitudinal functional imaging of VIP interneurons reveals sup-population specific effects of stroke that are rescued with chemogenetic therapy

By Mohamad Motaharinia
Nature.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStroke profoundly disrupts cortical excitability which impedes recovery, but how it affects the function of specific inhibitory interneurons, or subpopulations therein, is poorly understood. Interneurons expressing vasoactive intestinal peptide (VIP) represent an intriguing stroke target because they can regulate cortical excitability through disinhibition. Here we chemogenetically augmented VIP interneuron excitability in...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

The effects of an object's height and weight on force calibration and kinematics when post-stroke and healthy individuals reach and grasp

Impairment in force regulation and motor control impedes the independence of individuals with stroke by limiting their ability to perform daily activities. There is, at present, incomplete information about how individuals with stroke regulate the application of force and control their movement when reaching, grasping, and lifting objects of different weights, located at different heights. In this study, we assess force regulation and kinematics when reaching, grasping, and lifting a cup of two different weights (empty and full), located at three different heights, in a total of 46 participants: 30 sub-acute stroke participants, and 16 healthy individuals. We found that the height of the reached target affects both force calibration and kinematics, while its weight affects only the force calibration when post-stroke and healthy individuals perform a reach-to-grasp task. There was no difference between the two groups in the mean and peak force values. The individuals with stroke had slower, jerkier, less efficient, and more variable movements compared to the control group. This difference was more pronounced with increasing stroke severity. With increasing stroke severity, post-stroke individuals demonstrated altered anticipation and preparation for lifting, which was evident for either cortical lesion side.
Nature.com

Enabling three-dimensional porous architectures via carbonyl functionalization and molecular-specific organic-SERS platforms

Molecular engineering via functionalization has been a great tool to tune noncovalent intermolecular interactions. Herein, we demonstrate three-dimensional highly crystalline nanostructured D(C7CO)-BTBT films via carbonyl-functionalization of a fused thienoacene Ï€-system, and strong Raman signal enhancements in Surface-Enhanced Raman Spectroscopy (SERS) are realized. The small molecule could be prepared on the gram scale with a facile synthesis-purification. In the engineered films, polar functionalization induces favorable out-of-plane crystal growth via zigzag motif of dipolar C"‰="‰OÂ·Â·Â·C"‰="‰O interactions and hydrogen bonds, and strengthens Ï€-interactions. A unique two-stage film growth behavior is identified with an edge-on-to-face-on molecular orientation transition driven by hydrophobicity. The analysis of the electronic structures and the ratio of the anti-Stokes/Stokes SERS signals suggests that the Ï€-extended/stabilized LUMOs with varied crystalline face-on orientations provide the key properties in the chemical enhancement mechanism. A molecule-specific Raman signal enhancement is also demonstrated on a high-LUMO organic platform. Our results demonstrate a promising guidance towards realizing low-cost SERS-active semiconducting materials, increasing structural versatility of organic-SERS platforms, and advancing molecule-specific sensing via molecular engineering.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Gene transfer of MRCKÎ± rescues lipopolysaccharide-induced acute lung injury by restoring alveolar capillary barrier function

Acute Lung Injury/Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ALI/ARDS) is characterized by alveolar edema accumulation with reduced alveolar fluid clearance (AFC), alveolar-capillary barrier disruption, and substantial inflammation, all leading to acute respiratory failure. Enhancing AFC has long been considered one of the primary therapeutic goals in gene therapy treatments for ARDS. We previously showed that electroporation-mediated gene delivery of the Na+, K+-ATPase Î²1 subunit not only increased AFC, but also restored alveolar barrier function through upregulation of tight junction proteins, leading to treatment of LPS-induced ALI in mice. We identified MRCKÎ± as an interaction partner of Î²1 which mediates this upregulation in cultured alveolar epithelial cells. In this study, we investigate whether electroporation-mediated gene transfer of MRCKÎ± to the lungs can attenuate LPS-induced acute lung injury in vivo. Compared to mice that received a non-expressing plasmid, those receiving the MRCKÎ± plasmid showed attenuated LPS-increased pulmonary edema and lung leakage, restored tight junction protein expression, and improved overall outcomes. Interestingly, gene transfer of MRCKÎ± did not alter AFC rates. Studies using both cultured microvascular endothelial cells and mice suggest that Î²1 and MRCKÎ± upregulate junctional complexes in both alveolar epithelial and capillary endothelial cells, and that one or both barriers may be positively affected by our approach. Our data support a model of treatment for ALI/ARDS in which improvement of alveolar-capillary barrier function alone may be of more benefit than improvement of alveolar fluid clearance.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Clonal populations of a human TNBC model display significant functional heterogeneity and divergent growth dynamics in distinct contexts

Intratumoral heterogeneity has been described for various tumor types and models of human cancer, and can have profound effects on tumor progression and drug resistance. This study describes an in-depth analysis of molecular and functional heterogeneity among subclonal populations (SCPs) derived from a single triple-negative breast cancer cell line, including copy number analysis, whole-exome and RNA sequencing, proteome analysis, and barcode analysis of clonal dynamics, as well as functional assays. The SCPs were found to have multiple unique genetic alterations and displayed significant variation in anchorage independent growth and tumor forming ability. Analyses of clonal dynamics in SCP mixtures using DNA barcode technology revealed selection for distinct clonal populations in different in vitro and in vivo environmental contexts, demonstrating that in vitro propagation of cancer cell lines using different culture conditions can contribute to the establishment of unique strains. These analyses also revealed strong enrichment of a single SCP during the development of xenograft tumors in immune-compromised mice. This SCP displayed attenuated interferon signaling in vivo and reduced sensitivity to the antiproliferative effects of type I interferons. Reduction in interferon signaling was found to provide a selective advantage within the xenograft microenvironment specifically. In concordance with the previously described role of interferon signaling as tumor suppressor, these findings suggest that similar selective pressures may be operative in human cancer and patient-derived xenograft models.
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ischemic Stroke#Stroke Recovery#The Stroke#Functional Imaging#Interneurons
Nature.com

The structure of neurofibromin isoform 2 reveals different functional states

The autosomal dominant monogenetic disease neurofibromatosis type 1 (NF1) affects approximately one in 3,000 individuals and is caused by mutations in the NF1 tumour suppressor gene, leading to dysfunction in the protein neurofibromin (Nf1)1,2. As a GTPase-activating protein, a key function of Nf1 is repression of the Ras oncogene signalling cascade. We determined the human Nf1 dimer structure at an overall resolution of 3.3"‰Ã…. The cryo-electron microscopy structure reveals domain organization and structural details of the Nf1 exon 23a splicing3 isoform 2 in a closed, self-inhibited, Zn-stabilized state and an open state. In the closed conformation, HEAT/ARM core domains shield the GTPase-activating protein-related domain (GRD) so that Ras binding is sterically inhibited. In a distinctly different, open conformation of one protomer, a large-scale movement of the GRD occurs, which is necessary to access Ras, whereas Sec14-PH reorients to allow interaction with the cellular membrane4. Zn incubation of Nf1 leads to reduced Ras-GAP activity with both protomers in the self-inhibited, closed conformation stabilized by a Zn binding site between the N-HEAT/ARM domain and the GRD"“Sec14-PH linker. The transition between closed, self-inhibited states of Nf1 and open states provides guidance for targeted studies deciphering the complex molecular mechanism behind the widespread neurofibromatosis syndrome and Nf1 dysfunction in carcinogenesis.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Structuring total angular momentum of light along the propagation direction with polarization-controlled meta-optics

Recent advances in wavefront shaping have enabled complex classes of Structured Light which carry spin and orbital angular momentum, offering new tools for light-matter interaction, communications, and imaging. Controlling both components of angular momentum along the propagation direction can potentially extend such applications to 3D. However, beams of this kind have previously been realized using bench-top setups, requiring multiple interaction with light of a fixed input polarization, thus impeding their widespread applications. Here, we introduce two classes of metasurfaces that lift these constraints, namely: i) polarization-switchable plates that couple any pair of orthogonal polarizations to two vortices in which the magnitude and/or sense of vorticity vary locally with propagation, and ii) versatile plates that can structure both components of angular momentum, spin and orbital, independently, along the optical path while operating on incident light of any polarization. Compact and integrated devices of this type can advance light-matter interaction and imaging and may enable applications that are not accessible via other wavefront shaping tools.
MATHEMATICS
Nature.com

Deep learning-based thin-section MRI reconstruction improves tumour detection and delineation in pre- and post-treatment pituitary adenoma

Even a tiny functioning pituitary adenoma could cause symptoms; hence, accurate diagnosis and treatment are crucial for management. However, it is difficult to diagnose a small pituitary adenoma using conventional MR sequence. Deep learning-based reconstruction (DLR) using magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) enables high-resolution thin-section imaging with noise reduction. In the present single-institution retrospective study of 201 patients, conducted between August 2019 and October 2020, we compared the performance of 1Â mm DLR MRI with that of 3Â mm routine MRI, using a combined imaging protocol to detect and delineate pituitary adenoma. Four readers assessed the adenomas in a pairwise fashion, and diagnostic performance and image preferences were compared between inexperienced and experienced readers. The signal-to-noise ratio (SNR) was quantitatively assessed. New detection of adenoma, achieved using 1Â mm DLR MRI, was not visualised using 3Â mm routine MRI (overall: 6.5% [13/201]). There was no significant difference depending on the experience of the readers in new detections. Readers preferred 1Â mm DLR MRI over 3Â mm routine MRI (overall superiority 56%) to delineate normal pituitary stalk and gland, with inexperienced readers more preferred 1Â mm DLR MRI than experienced readers. The SNR of 1Â mm DLR MRI was 1.25-fold higher than that of the 3Â mm routine MRI. In conclusion, the 1Â mm DLR MRI achieved higher sensitivity in the detection of pituitary adenoma and provided better delineation of normal pituitary gland than 3Â mm routine MRI.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

A magnetic levitation based low-gravity simulator with an unprecedented large functional volume

Low-gravity environment can have a profound impact on the behaviors of biological systems, the dynamics of fluids, and the growth of materials. Systematic research on the effects of gravity is crucial for advancing our knowledge and for the success of space missions. Due to the high cost and the limitations in the payload size and mass in typical spaceflight missions, ground-based low-gravity simulators have become indispensable for preparing spaceflight experiments and for serving as stand-alone research platforms. Among various simulator systems, the magnetic levitation-based simulator (MLS) has received long-lasting interest due to its easily adjustable gravity and practically unlimited operation time. However, a recognized issue with MLSs is their highly non-uniform force field. For a solenoid MLS, the functional volume V1%, where the net force results in an acceleration <1% of the Earth's gravity g, is typically a few microliters (Î¼L) or less. In this work, we report an innovative MLS design that integrates a superconducting magnet with a gradient-field Maxwell coil. Through an optimization analysis, we show that an unprecedented V1% of over 4000"‰Î¼L can be achieved in a compact coil with a diameter of 8"‰cm. We also discuss how such an MLS can be made using existing high-Tc-superconducting materials. When the current in this MLS is reduced to emulate the gravity on Mars (gM"‰="‰0.38g), a functional volume where the gravity varies within a few percent of gM can exceed 20,000"‰Î¼L. Our design may break new ground for future low-gravity research.
MLS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Stroke
Nature.com

Cell spinpods are a simple inexpensive suspension culture device to deliver fluid shear stress to renal proximal tubular cells

Rotating forms of suspension culture allow cells to aggregate into spheroids, prevent the de-differentiating influence of 2D culture, and, perhaps most importantly of all, provide physiologically relevant, in vivo levels of shear stress. Rotating suspension culture technology has not been widely implemented, in large part because the vessels are prohibitively expensive, labor-intensive to use, and are difficult to scale for industrial applications. Our solution addresses each of these challenges in a new vessel called a cell spinpod. These small 3.5Â mL capacity vessels are constructed from injection-molded thermoplastic polymer components. They contain self-sealing axial silicone rubber ports, and fluoropolymer, breathable membranes. Here we report the two-fluid modeling of the flow and stresses in cell spinpods. Cell spinpods were used to demonstrate the effect of fluid shear stress on renal cell gene expression and cellular functions, particularly membrane and xenobiotic transporters, mitochondrial function, and myeloma light chain, cisplatin and doxorubicin, toxicity. During exposure to myeloma immunoglobulin light chains, rotation increased release of clinically validated nephrotoxicity cytokine markers in a toxin-specific pattern. Addition of cisplatin or doxorubicin nephrotoxins reversed the enhanced glucose and albumin uptake induced by fluid shear stress in rotating cell spinpod cultures. Cell spinpods are a simple, inexpensive, easily automated culture device that enhances cellular functions for in vitro studies of nephrotoxicity.
ELECTRONICS
Nature.com

Milk fat globule membrane attenuates high fat diet-induced neuropathological changes in obese Ldlrâˆ’/âˆ’.Leiden mice

International Journal of Obesity (2021)Cite this article. Milk-fat globule membrane (MFGM) is a complex structure secreted by the mammary gland and present in mammalian milk. MFGM contains lipids and glycoproteins as well as gangliosides, which may be involved in myelination processes. Notably, myelination and thereby white matter integrity are often altered in obesity. Furthermore, MFGM interventions showed beneficial effects in obesity by affecting inflammatory processes and the microbiome. In this study, we investigated the impact of a dietary MFGM intervention on fat storage, neuroinflammatory processes and myelination in a rodent model of high fat diet (HFD)-induced obesity.
NETHERLANDS
Nature.com

A human iPSC-astroglia neurodevelopmental model reveals divergent transcriptomic patterns in schizophrenia

While neurodevelopmental abnormalities have been associated with schizophrenia (SCZ), the role of astroglia in disease pathophysiology remains poorly understood. In the present study, we used a human induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC)-derived astrocyte model to investigate the temporal patterns of astroglia differentiation during developmental stages critical for SCZ using RNA sequencing. The model generated astrocyte-specific gene expression patterns during differentiation that corresponded well to astroglia-specific expression signatures of in vivo cortical fetal development. Using this model we identified SCZ-specific expression dynamics, and found that SCZ-associated differentially expressed genes were significantly enriched in the medial prefrontal cortex, striatum, and temporal lobe, targeting VWA5A and ADAMTS19. In addition, SCZ astrocytes displayed alterations in calcium signaling, and significantly decreased glutamate uptake and metalloproteinase activity relative to controls. These results implicate novel transcriptional dynamics in astrocyte differentiation in SCZ together with functional changes that are potentially important biological components of SCZ pathology.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Auto-qPCR; a python-based web app for automated and reproducible analysis of qPCR data

Quantifying changes in DNA and RNA levels is essential in numerous molecular biology protocols. Quantitative real time PCR (qPCR) techniques have evolved to become commonplace, however, data analysis includes many time-consuming and cumbersome steps, which can lead to mistakes and misinterpretation of data. To address these bottlenecks, we have developed an open-source Python software to automate processing of result spreadsheets from qPCR machines, employing calculations usually performed manually. Auto-qPCR is a tool that saves time when computing qPCR data, helping to ensure reproducibility of qPCR experiment analyses. Our web-based app (https://auto-q-pcr.com/) is easy to use and does not require programming knowledge or software installation. Using Auto-qPCR, we provide examples of data treatment, display and statistical analyses for four different data processing modes within one program: (1) DNA quantification to identify genomic deletion or duplication events; (2) assessment of gene expression levels using an absolute model, and relative quantification (3) with or (4) without a reference sample. Our open access Auto-qPCR software saves the time of manual data analysis and provides a more systematic workflow, minimizing the risk of errors. Our program constitutes a new tool that can be incorporated into bioinformatic and molecular biology pipelines in clinical and research labs.
SOFTWARE
Nature.com

Normal & reversed spin mobility in a diradical by electron-vibration coupling

Ï€âˆ’conjugated radicals have great promise for use in organic spintronics, however, the mechanisms of spin relaxation and mobility related to radical structural flexibility remain unexplored. Here, we describe a dumbbell shape azobenzene diradical and correlate its solid-state flexibility with spin relaxation and mobility. We employ a combination of X-ray diffraction and Raman spectroscopy to determine the molecular changes with temperature. Heating leads to: i) a modulation of the spin distribution; and ii) a "normal" quinoidal â†’ aromatic transformation at low temperatures driven by the intramolecular rotational vibrations of the azobenzene core and a "reversed" aromatic â†’ quinoidal change at high temperatures activated by an azobenzene bicycle pedal motion amplified by anisotropic intermolecular interactions. Thermal excitation of these vibrational states modulates the diradical electronic and spin structures featuring vibronic coupling mechanisms that might be relevant for future design of high spin organic molecules with tunable magnetic properties for solid state spintronics.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Hypothalamic administration of sargahydroquinoic acid elevates peripheral thermogenic signaling and ameliorates high fat diet-induced obesity through the sympathetic nervous system

Sargassum serratifolium (C. Agardh) C.Agardh, a marine brown alga, has been consumed as a food and traditional medicine in Asia. A previous study showed that the meroterpenoid-rich fraction of an ethanolic extract of S. serratifolium (MES) induced adipose tissue browning and suppressed diet-induced obesity and metabolic syndromeÂ when orally supplemented. Sargahydroquinoic acid (SHQA) is a major component of MES. However, it is unclear whether SHQA regulates energy homeostasis through the central nervous system. To examine this, SHQA was administrated through the third ventricle in the hypothalamus in high-fat diet-fed C57BL/6 mice and investigated its effects on energy homeostasis. Chronic administration of SHQA into the brain reduced body weight without a change in food intake and improved metabolic syndrome-related phenotypes. Cold experiments and biochemical analyses indicated that SHQA elevated thermogenic signaling pathways, as evidenced by an increase in body temperature and UCP1 signaling in white and brown adipose tissues. Peripheral denervation experiments using 6-OHDA indicated that the SHQA-induced anti-obesity effect is mediated by the activation of the sympathetic nervous system, possibly by regulating genes associated with sympathetic outflow and GABA signaling pathways. In conclusion, hypothalamic injection of SHQA elevates peripheral thermogenic signaling and ameliorates diet-induced obesity.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Oscillatory visual mechanisms revealed by random temporal sampling

It is increasingly apparent that functionally significant neural activity is oscillatory in nature. Demonstrating the implications of this mode of operation for perceptual/cognitive function remains somewhat elusive. This report describes the technique of random temporal sampling for the investigation of visual oscillatory mechanisms. The technique is applied in visual recognition experiments using different stimulus classes (words, familiar objects, novel objects, and faces). Classification images reveal variations of perceptual effectiveness according to the temporal features of stimulus visibility. These classification images are also decomposed into their power and phase spectra. Stimulus classes lead to distinct outcomes and the power spectra of classification images are highly generalizable across individuals. Moreover, stimulus class can be reliably decoded from the power spectrum of individual classification images. These findings and other aspects of the results validate random temporal sampling as a promising new method to study oscillatory visual mechanisms.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Resolvin-D2 targets myogenic cells and improves muscle regeneration in Duchenne muscular dystrophy

Lack of dystrophin causes muscle degeneration, which is exacerbated by chronic inflammation and reduced regenerative capacity of muscle stem cells in Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD). To date, glucocorticoids remain the gold standard for the treatment of DMD. These drugs are able to slow down the progression of the disease and increase lifespan by dampening the chronic and excessive inflammatory process; however, they also have numerous harmful side effects that hamper their therapeutic potential. Here, we investigated Resolvin-D2 as a new therapeutic alternative having the potential to target multiple key features contributing to the disease progression. Our in vitro findings showed that Resolvin-D2 promotes the switch of macrophages toward their anti-inflammatory phenotype and increases their secretion of pro-myogenic factors. Moreover, Resolvin-D2 directly targets myogenic cells and promotes their differentiation and the expansion of the pool of myogenic progenitor cells leading to increased myogenesis. These effects are ablated when the receptor Gpr18 is knocked-out, knocked-down, or blocked by the pharmacological antagonist O-1918. Using different mouse models of DMD, we showed that Resolvin-D2 targets both inflammation and myogenesis leading to enhanced muscle function compared to glucocorticoids. Overall, this preclinical study has identified a new therapeutic approach that is more potent than the gold-standard treatment for DMD.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Rolling circle amplification (RCA)-based DNA hydrogel

DNA hydrogels have unique properties, including sequence programmability, precise molecular recognition, stimuli-responsiveness, biocompatibility and biodegradability, that have enabled their use in diverse applications ranging from material science to biomedicine. Here, we describe a rolling circle amplification (RCA)-based synthesis of 3D DNA hydrogels with rationally programmed sequences and tunable physical, chemical and biological properties. RCA is a simple and highly efficient isothermal enzymatic amplification strategy to synthesize ultralong single-stranded DNA that benefits from mild reaction conditions, and stability and efficiency in complex biological environments. Other available methods for synthesis of DNA hydrogels include hybridization chain reactions, which need a large amount of hairpin strands to produce DNA chains, and PCR, which requires temperature cycling. In contrast, the RCA process is conducted at a constant temperature and requires a small amount of circular DNA template. In this protocol, the polymerase phi29 catalyzes the elongation and displacement of DNA chains to amplify DNA, which subsequently forms a 3D hydrogel network via various cross-linking strategies, including entanglement of DNA chains, multi-primed chain amplification, hybridization between DNA chains, and hybridization with functional moieties. We also describe how to use the protocol for isolation of bone marrow mesenchymal stem cells and cell delivery. The whole protocol takes ~2 d to complete, including hydrogel synthesis and applications in cell isolation and cell delivery.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

A curated diverse molecular database of blood-brain barrier permeability with chemical descriptors

The highly-selective blood-brain barrier (BBB) prevents neurotoxic substances in blood from crossing into the extracellular fluid of the central nervous system (CNS). As such, the BBB has a close relationship with CNS disease development and treatment, so predicting whether a substance crosses the BBB is a key task in lead discovery for CNS drugs. Machine learning (ML) is a promising strategy for predicting the BBB permeability, but existing studies have been limited by small datasets with limited chemical diversity. To mitigate this issue, we present a large benchmark dataset, B3DB, complied from 50 published resources and categorized based on experimental uncertainty. A subset of the molecules in B3DB has numerical log BB values (1058 compounds), while the whole dataset has categorical (BBB+ or BBBâˆ’) BBB permeability labels (7807). The dataset is freely available at https://github.com/theochem/B3DB and https://doi.org/10.6084/m9.figshare.15634230.v3 (version 3). We also provide some physicochemical properties of the molecules. By analyzing these properties, we can demonstrate some physiochemical similarities and differences between BBB+ and BBBâˆ’ compounds.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

The serine proteases dipeptidyl-peptidase 4 and urokinase are key molecules in human and mouse scar formation

Despite recent advances in understanding skin scarring, mechanisms triggering hypertrophic scar formation are still poorly understood. In the present study, we investigate mature human hypertrophic scars and developing scars in mice at single cell resolution. Compared to normal skin, we find significant differences in gene expression in most cell types present in scar tissue. Fibroblasts show the most prominent alterations in gene expression, displaying a distinct fibrotic signature. By comparing genes upregulated in murine fibroblasts during scar development with genes highly expressed in mature human hypertrophic scars, we identify a group of serine proteases, tentatively involved in scar formation. Two of them, dipeptidyl-peptidase 4 (DPP4) and urokinase (PLAU), are further analyzed in functional assays, revealing a role in TGFÎ²1-mediated myofibroblast differentiation and over-production of components of the extracellular matrix in vitro. Topical treatment with inhibitors of DPP4 and PLAU during scar formation in vivo shows anti-fibrotic activity and improvement of scar quality, most prominently after application of the PLAU inhibitor BC-11. In this study, we delineate the genetic landscape of hypertrophic scars and present insights into mechanisms involved in hypertrophic scar formation. Our data suggest the use of serine protease inhibitors for the treatment of skin fibrosis.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Therapeutic effects of acylated ghrelin-specific receptor GHS-R1a antagonist in islet transplantation

Islet transplantation is a type of cellular replacement therapy for severe diabetes that is limited by compromising effect on engrafted islets. Trials aiming to improve the function of transplanted islets have also been challenging. This study attempted to elucidate whether regulation of growth hormone secretagogue receptor-1a (GHS-R1a), one of the ghrelin receptors, improve the therapeutic effects of islet transplantation using [D-Lys3]-GHRP-6 (DLS), a specific GHS-R1a antagonist. The therapeutic effects of DLS were assessed in terms of the expression/production of endocrine genes/proteins, insulin-releasing function under glucose stimulation of mouse islets, and outcomes of syngeneic murine islet transplantation with systemic DLS administration. DLS treatment promoted insulin production and suppressed somatostatin production, suggesting that cancelation of the binding between ghrelin and GHS-R1a on Î² or Î´ cells improved insulin expression. DLS also promoted the glucose-dependent insulin-releasing function of Î² cells. However, the therapeutic effect of DLS in islet transplantation was fractional. In conclusion, the GHS-R1a antagonist showed preferable effects in improving the therapeutic outcomes of islet transplantation, including the promotion of insulin-releasing function.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy