Scotland captain Stuart Hogg revealed he has been working closely with the national team’s mindset coach to help him recover from a demoralising summer.The 29-year-old was at a low ebb after missing out on Exeter’s end to last term and then being dropped for the British and Irish Lions’ Test series-decider against South Africa in August.Hogg praised Scotland wellness coach Ben Scott for helping him improve his mental health and get back into a more positive frame of mind.The full-back said: “We’ve seen some examples over the last year or so in the Olympics and huge occasions like that where...

