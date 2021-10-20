CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Advertise.com CEO, Daniel Yomtobian, Explains How Innovative Ad Formats Can Help a Business

dallassun.com
 8 days ago

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 20, 2021 / The business world was only able to thrive due to innovation. Adopting new technologies also became imperative for companies that want to succeed in the digital age. The advertising industry can only go forward when those involved have a creative mind...

www.dallassun.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
pymnts

Deep Dive: How POPs Can Help Boost Efficiency for Large Cross-Border Businesses

The digital economy enables businesses to reach customers across national borders more easily than ever before. One study found that two-thirds of eCommerce firms sell beyond their home markets, deriving 31% of their revenue from cross-border sales; other data showed that more than half of online shoppers made at least one purchase from an overseas merchant in 2020.
MARKETS
Fortune

Social innovators can work with corporations to help America—and their bottom lines

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories delivered straight to your inbox each morning. The COVID-19 pandemic is a once-in-a-century health crisis that has worsened the inequities in America’s economic, social, and political systems. Yet the crisis is also a once-in-a-generation chance to rebuild, reimagine, and transform our rigid systems for a new, more just, healthy, and prosperous era. If we are to emerge from the pandemic stronger than before, and we must, then we need new ways of thinking now.
ADVOCACY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
Los Angeles, CA
Business
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Sherman Oaks, CA
TechRadar

How social media can help your business thrive

With Facebook boasting 2.89 billion active monthly users and Twitter steady at around 206 million active monthly users, social media is here to stay. It has forever changed the way products are marketed. A marketing strategy that doesn’t make use of social media is out of date. To take advantage...
INTERNET
Sourcing Journal

Solving Online Footwear Returns with AI Recommendations

Online retailers have a recurring returns problem, especially in the footwear category where they can be as high as 30 to 40 percent.  As e-commerce continues to grow at an exponential rate, this challenge will unfortunately only become more prevalent. But, one company is combining 3D foot scanning and artificial intelligence (AI) in an effort to eliminate the issue entirely and give consumers the right shoe fit every time. Aetrex recently unveiled FitGenius, an AI platform that is now integrated into their foot scanning technology. The program works by matching shoppers’ unique foot profiles, which are gathered from a foot scan...
APPAREL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Online Advertising#Business Marketing#Advertising Revenue#Innovation#Ceo#Advertise Com
La Junta Tribune-Democrat

Engagement and transparency improve technology acceptance

The COVID-19 pandemic refocused the public’s attention on the role of science in addressing worldwide challenges and set the stage for a broader conversation about how technology can aid in providing food, fiber and fuel for a growing population, according to Charlie Arnot, chief executive officer at the Center for Food Integrity.
TECHNOLOGY
MIT Technology Review

How tackling tech’s diversity challenges can spur innovation

Nicki Washington could be mistaken for a social scientist. Washington has long argued that computer scientists like her should better understand how their own identities affect their work. She joined Duke University in June 2020 and launched a groundbreaking course that analyzes how race, gender, and class influence the way technologies get developed.
COMPUTER SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Internet
Sourcing Journal

Why Leading Brands Are Turning to Customization & Personalization Strategies to Drive Growth, Profitability

Leading companies are constantly looking for ways to drive growth, improve their bottom line and create a loyal customer base. In addition, the pandemic has caused a major surge in online consumer purchasing, providing tantalizing opportunities for new and old brands to reach their customers directly. But how can these companies stand out from their competitors? How can they differentiate while staying on brand? Is there a way to maintain margins and reduce discounting in the face of major supply chain disruptions? “To many brands, these problems may seem intractable or, at best, extremely difficult to overcome,” said Jud Barr, CEO of...
RETAIL
Register Citizen

How to Scale Your Business Using Google Ads

While ad tech entrepreneurs may want to avoid the duopoly like the plague, many entrepreneurs stand to gain from marketing on Facebook and Google. Just take a look at some of the high-level Google stats:. People who click on an ad are 50 percent more likely to make a purchase.
INTERNET
New Haven Register

What Is an Organic Growth Formula, and How Can It Help Your Business?

When Lexie Smith began her undergraduate career, she wanted to pursue broadcast journalism and public relations. While she was in New York City at a convention, she ran into a man and his son sporting her university’s mascot. They started a conversation, and it turned out the father owned a bi-coastal tech PR firm that had a satellite office where she went to school in Eugene, Ore. That led to her first job in PR. In her mid-late twenties, she was serving as a VP of PR and Marketing, spending weeks going back-and-forth between D.C. boardrooms and lobbying in Sacramento. She was spending long days working to assert her authority in male-dominated rooms and one day, she collapsed from a multitude of issues that were all connected to stress. She had to be wheeled out of her office in a make-shift stretcher to a hospital and realized something had to give.
EUGENE, OR
Lumia UK

Embracing continuous innovation: How Microsoft is helping customers overcome challenges to transform business and industries

As countries have begun to ease travel restrictions, I’ve had increasing opportunities to meet customers face to face. During my visits, customers shared how they are bringing to life digital optimism to overcome business challenges, especially during the pandemic. Customers are increasingly capitalizing on the value of the Microsoft Cloud to enable continuous innovation. What’s more, they are recognizing the advantages of digital transformation go well beyond a simple cost-benefit analysis. With the Microsoft Cloud, customers are getting integrated solutions that meet their unique needs, including powerful collaboration tools for secure hybrid work and better employee engagement for enhancing efficient operations. Data is also being utilized to strengthen supply chains and increase resiliency through predictive analytics, machine learning and the implementation of digital twins. Plus, as more and more companies make net-zero carbon commitments, they are turning to our cloud to measure, understand and reduce their carbon emissions footprint.
ECONOMY
datasciencecentral.com

How Big Data and Geolocation Solutions Can Help Your Business

The modern age market is decidedly lucrative for businesses and customers alike. However, things are a tad different for businesses on account of the competition in the market. Today businesses are in pursuit of advanced geolocation solutions that can help completely transform the website experience they offer. Though, fortunately, these are now relatively easy to find and use.
SOFTWARE
Forbes

How Humble Bragging Can Help You Grow Your Authentic Personal And Business Brands

Jon Michail is Founder & Group CEO of Image Group International & best-selling author of Life Branding. Follow him on LinkedIn & Twitter. The odds are you know what you stand for and you know what you want your target audience to know you for. But you might struggle with promoting yourself to boost your brand and get the word out about yourself and your business. Let’s discuss why it’s important to move past any potential discomfort and put yourself out there because, well, how else will people find out about you?
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy