Clik2pay launches QR code payment feature

US-based phone-centric identity company Prove, has announced that its Prove Pre-Fill and other onboarding solutions now include KYC and AML checks. KYC is a step in the onboarding process for companies in the financial, payments, gaming, cryptocurrency, insurance, and investment industries to be compliant with the law. Companies also cite the number of anti-fraud/AML vendors they need to use to comply with KYC regulations to be an issue, with many businesses requiring several different vendors to fulfil various types of requirements.

