CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Clik2pay launches QR code payment feature

thepaypers.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSouth Africa-based fintech Click2pay has unveiled their latest product capability which allows consumers to pay and customise payment amount and information using a QR code. Building on their...

thepaypers.com

Comments / 0

Related
thepaypers.com

PayU launches tokenisation solution 'PayU Token Hub' with Visa, Mastercard

Netherlands-based payment service provider PayU has announced the launch of ‘PayU Token Hub’, a tokenisation solution for businesses allowing customers to use saved cards. Built jointly by PayU and Wibmo, a PayU-owned full-stack global PayTech company, PayU Token Hub has partnered with card networks, including Visa, MasterCard, as well as with issuing banks, the company said.
PERSONAL FINANCE
thepaypers.com

Shopify and Mailchimp team up for an ecommerce boost

Canada-based ecommerce platform Shopify has partnered with Mailchimp to offer merchants a new way to connect email marketing software with the ecommerce platform. Both existing and new users of Shopify and Mailchimp will be able to link their accounts through a direct connection, eliminating the need for third-party tools and manual data transfers. This new direct connection will assist businesses’ customers in driving demand ahead of the 2021 holiday shopping season.
INTERNET
thepaypers.com

Payments in 2021 and beyond

2021 was not an easy year for the payments industry. David Lambert, cofounder at Transact365, dives into the most significant events of this year and talks about what is to come. Looking back over the last 18 months in the payments industry, it’s hard to recall a more turbulent time...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Qr Code Payment#Contactless Payments#Customer Data#Fintech#Qr
thepaypers.com

LHV partners Tuum, offering instant payment solutions

UK-based LHV, a financial and payment services provider for fintech companies, has partnered with Tuum, a modular core banking platform. This partnership helps Tuum to offer a single API-based payments platform, which gives fintechs and financial institutions 24/7 access to instant payments, in both GBP and EUR, via the UK Faster Payments and SEPA Instant Schemes.
BUSINESS
thepaypers.com

Luna POS introduces biometrics to allow shoppers pay by face recognition

Indonesia-based mobile payments company Luna POS has created a biometric payment system in partnership with machine learning solution provider VisionLabs to allow facial recognition. Luna POS functions with the same technology of any POS system but comes with an integrated AI-driven algorithm to allow an alternative payment method. The tech...
TECHNOLOGY
thepaypers.com

Peppermint partners with Dragonpay

Australia-based fintech Peppermint has signed a cash-in, fund transfers, and payments agreement with Philippines-based payments processor Dragonpay. The agreement provides bizmoto, a Peppermint payments app, with a one-stop payment gateway connecting the bizmoto network and ecosystem of services to a range of online and over the counter cash-in and payment channels throughout the Philippines.
ECONOMY
thepaypers.com

Simplex partners Onfido for biometric ID verification

Simplex, a Nuvei company, has announced a partnership with Onfido, to verify customers on its banking service and payment processing platform. The solution uses AI-powered document and facial biometric technology. Simplex was acquired by Nuvei, a global payment technology provider, in September 2021. Having an online payment experience that balances evolving compliance and emerging fraud threats is needed as the company scales. An automated, secure, and efficient approach to verifying its customers was required.
SOFTWARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
South Africa
thepaypers.com

PayPal launches Zettle Terminal in the UK

PayPal has announced the launch of an all-in-one point of sale solution that offers increased mobility in-store for small businesses. The Zettle Terminal is available now and it does not require a second device to pair it with. Featuring a touchscreen, the all-in-one mobile point of sale system is meant to offer small businesses mobility and efficiency.
SMALL BUSINESS
thepaypers.com

Trilo, Yapily to simplify payments and improve customer experience

UK-based payments startup Trilo has partnered with Open Banking infrastructure provider Yapily, to help businesses grow and improve customer experience by providing simpler ways to pay. According to Yappily, businesses and merchants are losing out on revenue they rightfully own due to extortionate card interchange and transaction fees - Visa,...
RETAIL
thepaypers.com

Prove launches onboarding solution with KYC included

US-based phone-centric identity company Prove, has announced that its Prove Pre-Fill and other onboarding solutions now include KYC and AML checks. KYC is a step in the onboarding process for companies in the financial, payments, gaming, cryptocurrency, insurance, and investment industries to be compliant with the law. Companies also cite the number of anti-fraud/AML vendors they need to use to comply with KYC regulations to be an issue, with many businesses requiring several different vendors to fulfil various types of requirements.
TECHNOLOGY
thepaypers.com

CompoSecure releases Arculus solution to reduce fraud and online hacking

US-based card manufacturer CompoSecure has launched Arculus, a business solution to protect customer data and prevent fraud. Working with Nok Nok Labs, CompoSecure has developed this FIDO-enabled ‘internet ID and payment card’ technology as a virtual key for the authentication of a user into almost any digital service (website, mobile app, digital payment, social media, etc.).
SOFTWARE
thepaypers.com

Valour launches Uniswap exchange traded product

Canada-based Valour, an issuer of digital asset exchange traded products, has announced the launch of Valour Uniswap on the Börse Frankfurt Zertifikate AG. The Valour Uniswap ETP helps investors to gain exposure to UNI, the native token of decentralised exchange, Uniswap, via their bank or broker. It’s open-source protocol is built on the Ethereum blockchain, and is a liquidity provider for the trading of tokens on the Ethereum network, known as ERC-20 tokens.
MARKETS
thepaypers.com

2C2P, UnionPay International to launch online payments authentication tech

Global payments platform 2C2P has partnered with UnionPay International to offer the UnionPay 3-D Secure (3DS) payment authentication solution to 2C2P’s network of merchants in Southeast Asia and Hong Kong. As the first payment service provider in Southeast Asia to roll out UnionPay’s authentication technology, 2C2P will launch UnionPay 3DS...
ECONOMY
thepaypers.com

Mesh Payments introduces SaaS payment management

US-based fintech Mesh Payments has announced the expansion of its spend management platform with new Saas payment management capabilities helping optimise corporate spend. Available now, SaaS Payment Management from Mesh supports the company’s mission to change the way finance teams operate by providing them with the insights required to optimise SaaS spending across the organisation in real-time.
TECHNOLOGY
thepaypers.com

Veriff announces New Account Onboarding for fintechs

Estonia-based identity verification (IDV) provider Veriff has announced the launch of its New Account Onboarding solution. The solution could help fintech companies with new security capabilities and establish better trust online between businesses and its consumers. As the company says, Veriff can provide KYC (know your customer) verification by using...
NFL
thepaypers.com

Sparkassen launch instant credit at the POS via app

Germany-based saving banks Sparkassen have announced enabling customers to use express credit from the ‘Mobile Payments’ app at the POS and later pay them off in instalments. Customers must first request a free express loan for a desired amount between EUR 500 and 3000 in the ‘Mobile Payment’ app. If...
TECHNOLOGY
thepaypers.com

Cashfree Payments launches PAN verification for customer KYC

India-based fintech Cashfree has announced that it has launched Permanent Account Number Verification, allowing merchants to do a single or bulk online PAN verification of their customers. The PAN verification can verify PAN details such as validity of the PAN, name provided, verification ID, PAN type, name registered, father’s name,...
ECONOMY
gamepressure.com

Logging Into Steam With a QR Code? Such Feature Could Debut Soon

Steam may get a QR code login option. The feature will reportedly debut with the release of Steam Deck. Clues have been found in Steam's code, pointing to the imminent introduction of a new login method. According to a tweet by Pavel Djundik (creator of SteamDB) it will have us scanning a QR code using the mobile Steam app. This will make the whole process easier especially for users who will be using Valve's upcoming handheld - Steam Deck. Djundik shared a screenshot showing an early version of the new login screen:
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy