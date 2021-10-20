CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
HSBC to launch Banking as a Service solution

thepaypers.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHSBC has announced the launch of a Banking as a Service (BaaS) offering that will help customers to create and provide business banking services through their own platforms. HSBC and Oracle NetSuite,...

thepaypers.com

thepaypers.com

PayU launches tokenisation solution 'PayU Token Hub' with Visa, Mastercard

Netherlands-based payment service provider PayU has announced the launch of ‘PayU Token Hub’, a tokenisation solution for businesses allowing customers to use saved cards. Built jointly by PayU and Wibmo, a PayU-owned full-stack global PayTech company, PayU Token Hub has partnered with card networks, including Visa, MasterCard, as well as with issuing banks, the company said.
thepaypers.com

Lendable to Launch USD 100 mln MSMEs fintech fund

Kenya-based Lendable, an emerging market fintech credit provider, is targeting a USD 100 million closed-ended fund focused on emerging and frontier market fintech investments. The Lendable MSME Fintech Credit Fund has soft closed a USD 49 million investment from DFC, EMIIF (DFAT), Calvert Impact Capital, Ceniarth, BIO, FMO and FSD Africa (FSDAi). Another USD 20 million is on track to close in the fourth quarter and the fund is expected to hard close above USd 100 million in 2022.
thepaypers.com

Zeal Solutions and Basiq partner for consumer-consented credit data

Australia-based consultancy company Zeal Solutions has partnered with API platform Basiq to provide credit assessment solutions. To help more providers and lenders take advantage of consumer-consented data throughout the credit lifecycle, Basiq and Zeal Solutions have partnered to provide enriched credit assessment solutions that accelerate customer onboarding with real-time data and improve servicing and decisioning through transaction insights.
thepaypers.com

TAINA gets funding from Deutsche Bank and HSBC

UK-based TAINA Technology has closed a funding round led by existing investor Anthemis, welcoming onboard Deutsche Bank and HSBC Asset Management. For Deutsche Bank, investing in selected fintech solutions will help to improve the client experience and increase productivity by digitalising their front-to-bank processes, as representatives say. HSBC Asset Management affirmed that the investment round will add to TAINA’s expansion, enlarging its customer footprint internationally.
thepaypers.com

Volt Bank is officially a data recipient in Australia under CDR

Volt Bank has become the first Australia-based neobank to become accredited as a data recipient under the consumer data right (CDR) scheme, according to itnews.com.au. The neobank joined the growing list of accredited data recipients (ADRs) after receiving final sign-off from the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC). Volt joins the likes Westpac - which became accredited in early October 2021, NAB, and CBA. The news also makes Volt the sixth Australian bank in total to achieve ADR status; the other two are Regional Australia Bank and Beyond Bank.
thepaypers.com

Tinkoff launches international transfers via phone number

Tinkoff has launched a new service enabling clients of foreign banks to make transfers using their phone number. Now, Tinkoff customers can make transfers to 10 banks in Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan, namely: Dushanbe City, Alif Bank, CB Kyrgyzstan, Universal Bank, the National Bank of Uzbekistan, ANORBANK, Kompanion Bank, Commerce Bank of Tajikistan, the International Bank of Tajikistan, and Imon International. By the end of 2021, Tinkoff plans to expand this list to include more countries, notably Armenia, alongside a further 8-10 banks. In 2022, the company will work to enable phone number transfers across the remaining CIS countries as well as other international regions. Tinkoff also plans to launch reverse transfers from the CIS to Russia, as well as enable transfers between customers of foreign banks that are part of Tinkoff’s network.
Reuters

HSBC hires Sarah Wiggins in UK investment banking push

LONDON (Reuters) -HSBC has appointed Sarah Wiggins as vice chair, global banking in London, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Wednesday. Wiggins will join the bank at the end of the first quarter of 2022 from law firm Linklaters and will be responsible for helping to build HSBC’s investment banking business in its home market of Britain, the memo said.
NewsBreak
HSBC
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Oracle
thepaypers.com

Open Banking is crowning a new champion

Who will be the new champion of Open Banking? Ciaran O’Malley, VP of Partnerships at Trustly, shares insights about A2A, APIs, card schemes, how banks see Open Banking, how the US catches up, and more. Open Banking has the power to inspire better relationships between consumers and businesses. With access...
thepaypers.com

PayPal launches Zettle Terminal in the UK

PayPal has announced the launch of an all-in-one point of sale solution that offers increased mobility in-store for small businesses. The Zettle Terminal is available now and it does not require a second device to pair it with. Featuring a touchscreen, the all-in-one mobile point of sale system is meant to offer small businesses mobility and efficiency.
thepaypers.com

Valour launches Uniswap exchange traded product

Canada-based Valour, an issuer of digital asset exchange traded products, has announced the launch of Valour Uniswap on the Börse Frankfurt Zertifikate AG. The Valour Uniswap ETP helps investors to gain exposure to UNI, the native token of decentralised exchange, Uniswap, via their bank or broker. It’s open-source protocol is built on the Ethereum blockchain, and is a liquidity provider for the trading of tokens on the Ethereum network, known as ERC-20 tokens.
thepaypers.com

Prove launches onboarding solution with KYC included

US-based phone-centric identity company Prove, has announced that its Prove Pre-Fill and other onboarding solutions now include KYC and AML checks. KYC is a step in the onboarding process for companies in the financial, payments, gaming, cryptocurrency, insurance, and investment industries to be compliant with the law. Companies also cite the number of anti-fraud/AML vendors they need to use to comply with KYC regulations to be an issue, with many businesses requiring several different vendors to fulfil various types of requirements.
thepaypers.com

Reply working with European Banking Federation for cloud banking

Italy-based system integration company Reply has announced partnering with Belgium-based trade association European Banking Federation (EBF). The aim of the partnership with Reply is to inform banking professionals in the European banking sector about the latest developments and findings on the subject of cloud banking and digital transformation. According to a Reply representative, the services associated with the cloud are changing the traditional use of technology and the partnership should help create continuous product innovations for their financial services customers.
thepaypers.com

What's changing in the way consumers pay - the merchants' perspective part 1

Seasoned payment managers from Jumia, Kinguin, Mango, TIDAL, Wargaming.net, and Wayfair share their expertise in a bid to further support peer-to-peer knowledge and provide our readers with an in-depth view of the merchants’ payment strategies. What changes have you noticed in terms of the way your consumers pay?. Sami Louali,...
thepaypers.com

PlayUp taps into Paysafe's payment solutions

Australia-based PlayUp has partnered with Paysafe to support its offering in regulated gaming and sports betting markets. PlayUp, which has launched betting products in New Jersey and Colorado, will now benefit from Paysafe’s payment offering. Paysafe reinforces PlayUp’s banking process putting an emphasis on the customer and allowing players in the Colorado and New Jersey to benefit from flexible payment options.
thepaypers.com

First Bank partners with Backbase

US-based First Bank has teamed up with Engagement Banking technology provider Backbase to upgrade its end-to-end digital banking experience. The partnership will see First Bank adopt Backbase’s Backbase-as-a-Service (BaaS) managed hosting, Digital Sales, Digital Assist, and Digital Banking solutions to create a holistic experience for retail and business banking customers alike – in turn giving First Bank control over its speed of innovation and ability to tailor the customer experience. This suite of products will enable First Bank to modernise its banking technology infrastructure, grow its business banking share, and harmonise the front-end digital experience for all its customers – whether they’re banking online, over the phone or in-person. Additionally, with the introduction of Digital Assist, front-office teams will be empowered with the tools they need to service customers better.
thepaypers.com

​​anybill receives seed financing of EUR 1.9 million

Germany-based digital receipts company anybill has received seed financing of EUR 1.9 million. The financing is to be used primarily for the expansion of the acceptance infrastructure and product development. anybill aims to deliver a digital receipt for every payment - in merchant apps, banking and payment apps or without an application. With the scalable API services, retailers of all sizes have the option of issuing digital receipts. anybill acts as a technical enabler and enables digital documents to be used as an embedded service in third-party applications such as banking or retailer apps via SDK modules.
insurancebusinessmag.com

Insurtech CoTé launches agency management solution in the US

Australian technology company CoTé Software and Solutions (CoTé) entered the US market last month by launching a new agency management solution for businesses. Called AGENCYMATE, the omni-channel platform allows users to seamlessly deliver a premium insurance service with personalized customer engagement. It was developed as a pre-packaged application to empower...
thepaypers.com

The benefits of picking up data and risk orchestration hubs to mitigate fraud

The Paypers has interviewed Ingo Ernst, 4Stop’s CEO to learn about the importance of smart customer verification for an optimum global risk mitigation strategy. In 2016, 4Stop was founded to allow businesses to spot and prevent fraud, while optimising their risk management strategies. How has the company evolved so far?
thepaypers.com

Why providing consumers with the best mobile payments experience is a must

Dariusz Mazurkiewicz, CEO of Polish Payments Standard – BLIK, examines the Polish instant payments sector and the growing popularity of contactless payments in the country. Consumers around the world are more eager to adopt e-wallets. They want a fast, easy-to-use, safe, and seamless payment experience – and BLIK addresses all these customer expectations in Poland.
