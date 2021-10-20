HSBC to launch Banking as a Service solution

Tinkoff has launched a new service enabling clients of foreign banks to make transfers using their phone number. Now, Tinkoff customers can make transfers to 10 banks in Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan, namely: Dushanbe City, Alif Bank, CB Kyrgyzstan, Universal Bank, the National Bank of Uzbekistan, ANORBANK, Kompanion Bank, Commerce Bank of Tajikistan, the International Bank of Tajikistan, and Imon International. By the end of 2021, Tinkoff plans to expand this list to include more countries, notably Armenia, alongside a further 8-10 banks. In 2022, the company will work to enable phone number transfers across the remaining CIS countries as well as other international regions. Tinkoff also plans to launch reverse transfers from the CIS to Russia, as well as enable transfers between customers of foreign banks that are part of Tinkoff’s network.

