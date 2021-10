Tucked away in rural New Zealand, a multi-million dollar research facility is working to slash the greenhouse gases released into the atmosphere by farm animals -- saving the world one belch at a time. Cattle and sheep are kept in perspex pens for two days per session as scientists carefully analyse every burp and fart that emerges from them at the New Zealand Agricultural Greenhouse Gas Research Centre. "I never thought I'd make my living measuring the gas that comes out of animals' breath," the facility's director Harry Clark told AFP. The UN says agricultural livestock accounts for 14.5 percent of all greenhouse gas emissions generated by human activity and the centre -- regarded as a world leader in livestock emissions research -- is hopeful it can play a key role in tackling the problem.

