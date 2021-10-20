AAA: It’s Now Peak Season For Deer Accidents

It's that time of year when daylight starts getting shorter and shorter. That doesn't mean that our schedules ease up any, though. Daylight and schedules, what does they have to do with each other? Nothing much, except for the fact that the holiday season is basically here. That means things are about to get even busier which means even more time spent on the roads. We're all about to spend even more time driving at night, so take this warning seriously, South Jersey: watch out for the deer this time of year.

