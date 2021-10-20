CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers

AAA: It’s Now Peak Season For Deer Accidents

By Tyler Friel
butlerradio.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s now the time of the year when drivers will see more deer on the road....

butlerradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
counton2.com

AAA: Be more aware on the roads as deer mating season begins

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – As daylight saving time comes to an end, AAA is warning drivers to be on the lookout for deer. According to AAA’s crash data, a driver crashed into a deer once every two hours between October and December in 2020. Just over 1,400 crashes occurred during those months with the most occurring between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. After the time change, most crashes were between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.
MARY MAGUIRE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Deer#Peak Season#Aaa
wnypapers.com

Oh deer! New York deer crashes peak in autumn

New York drivers need to buck up this fall and watch for animals on the roads. AAA analyzed New York crash data and found that October, November and December are by far the peak months for animal crashes, notably deer, in the Empire State. There were 33,956 animal-related crashes statewide in 2020 – the second-highest level in the past decade – that’s equivalent to one animal-related crash every 16 minutes.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
kfgo.com

Deer season and electronic posting

The 2021 North Dakota deer season opens Nov. 5 and runs through Sunday Nov. 21. Legal shooting hours after opening day are a half-hour before sunrise to a half-hour after sunset each day. While some hunters have been in the field enjoying dove, waterfowl and upland game hunting opportunities, there’s...
HOBBIES
Leavenworth Times

Car-deer accidents increase during fall

The fall tends to be a peak time of year for car-deer crashes. Undersheriff Jim Sherley said car-deer crashes have not spiked recently in Leavenworth County. But he anticipates the number of accidents involving deer will increase as harvests continue and hunting picks up. As dusk gets closer to the...
LEAVENWORTH COUNTY, KS
Times-Leader

Ohio heads into peak time for deer-related crashes

MARTINS FERRY — AAA, the Ohio Department of Insurance, Ohio State Highway Patrol and Ohio Department of Natural Resource are reminding motorists of the increase in deer-related traffic crashes this time of year. Since 2016, statistics from the Ohio State Highway Patrol show there were 100,672 deer-related crashes on Ohio’s...
OHIO STATE
newscenter1.tv

Terry Peak preps for the upcoming season

LEAD, S.D. — The early snow may have you thinking about hitting the ski slopes, but you’ll have to wait just a bit longer. The folks at Terry Peak are quite excited about the two feet of snow that fell there this week saying it will go a long way to help with upcoming season, even if most of it melts.
LEAD, SD
Cat Country 107.3

Watch Out For Deer Getting Freaky! It’s Rut Season In South Jersey

It's that time of year when daylight starts getting shorter and shorter. That doesn't mean that our schedules ease up any, though. Daylight and schedules, what does they have to do with each other? Nothing much, except for the fact that the holiday season is basically here. That means things are about to get even busier which means even more time spent on the roads. We're all about to spend even more time driving at night, so take this warning seriously, South Jersey: watch out for the deer this time of year.
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ
AccuWeather

Forecasters hinting at snow possibilities as big pattern change looms

AccuWeather meteorologists are monitoring the potential for a pattern change that will usher in the coldest air of the season to parts of the central and eastern United States during the first week of November. The advancing cold air and development of storms could set up in such a way as to deliver the first snowflakes or even accumulating snow of the season across parts of the Midwest and Appalachians next week.
ENVIRONMENT
mymcr.net

Deer rifle season opens this Saturday

Although Monroe County deer hunters have been able to enjoy some form of deer hunting since September, in the minds of most local hunters, the deer season does not really begin until the opening day of the Modern Firearms Deer Hunting Season. This year that important date is Saturday, Oct. 16.
MONROE COUNTY, GA
WIBW

AAA and KDOT warn drivers to watch for deer on the roadways

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Deer are out in full force this fall and drivers are asked to be extra vigilant on the roadways. Last year, Kansas saw 9,670 deer to vehicle collisions on their roadways. Of those, 564 were injuries and 4 became fatalities. The expected increase comes every fall...
TOPEKA, KS
GoLocalProv

RI’s Average Gas Prices Now Highest in Seven Years, Says AAA

Rhode Island’s average gas price is up nine cents from last week ($3.17), averaging $3.26 per gallon, reported AAA on Monday -- which makes it the highest price locally in 7 years. Monday'’s price is 18 cents higher than a month ago ($3.08), says AAA, and $1.14 higher than October...
TRAFFIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy