CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

Netflix Calm Post Earnings Rumpus Will Have Options Owners Rankled

By Editor's Picks
investing.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNetflix Calm Post Earnings Rumpus Will Have Options Owners Rankled. S&P 500 Rallies Above $4,400 – May Attempt To Advance To $4,750~$4,800 By Chris Vermeulen - Oct 20, 2021. Two...

www.investing.com

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

Apple stock option traders prepared for a more muted post-earnings reaction than usual

Shares of Apple Inc. jumped 2.5% toward a 7-week high, ahead of the technology behemoth's fiscal fourth-quarter report due out after the close, even as options traders are prepared for a more muted than usual stock reaction to the report. An options strategy knows as a straddle, a pure volatility play that involves the simultaneous buying of bullish and bearish options with at-the-month strikes expiring Friday, is implying a one-day, post-earnings stock price move of $4.16 in either direction, according to data provided by Option Research & Technology Services (ORATS). That expected move is 28.5% less than the average one-day post-earnings move over the past 12 quarters of $5.82 in either direction, according to ORATS Principal Matt Amberson. At current prices, that means the stock would have to close below $148.41 or above $156.73 for straddle buyers to make money. The stock, which is trading 2.6% below the Sept. 7 record close of $156.69, has gained 15.0% year to date, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 has rallied 22.2% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average has advanced 16.5%.
STOCKS
CNBC

Buy Netflix after the streaming giant's post-earnings slide, says Jim Cramer

Netflix's post-earnings dip has created an attractive buying point for investors, CNBC's Jim Cramer said Wednesday. Shares of the streaming giant fell 2.17% to close the session at $625.14 apiece. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday advised investors to buy shares of Netflix, arguing the stock's post-earnings decline is creating an...
TV & VIDEOS
Times Daily

Netflix posts higher 3Q earnings, solid subscriber growth

Netflix posted sharply higher third-quarter earnings Tuesday thanks to a stronger slate of titles, including “Squid Game,” the dystopian survival drama from South Korea that the company says became its biggest-ever TV show. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the...
TV & VIDEOS
Benzinga

Netflix's Earnings: A Preview

NFLX is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2021-10-19. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Netflix will likely report an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $2.56. Netflix bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Price Check#Albertsons#Aci
The Motley Fool

Is Netflix Stock a Buy Before Earnings?

In this video, I will be talking about Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) -- how Squid Game showed why the company is such a content powerhouse and how it moved into retail by partnering up with Walmart and launching its own Shopify online store. You can find the video below. Squid Game. The...
TV & VIDEOS
investing.com

Stocks in Focus Which Released Earnings Yesterday; Tata Power, NTPC & More

KEC International (NS: KECL ): The Indian construction engineering company has bagged orders worth Rs 1,080 crore in the transmission and distribution segment. The company has announced that its current L1 pipeline now stands at a record level of more than Rs. 28,500 crore. Tata Power Co. Ltd (NS: TTPW...
STOCKS
investing.com

Wells Fargo Stick to Their Buy Rating for Floor & Decor Holdings

Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) analyst Deepa Raghavan maintained a Buy rating on Floor & Decor Holdings on Friday, setting a price target of $150, which is approximately 11.19% above the present share price of $134.91. Raghavan expects Floor & Decor Holdings to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.79 for the...
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Netflix
investing.com

Kepler Capital Stick to Their Buy Rating for ENGIE SA

Kepler Capital analyst Ingo Becker maintained a Buy rating on ENGIE SA (OTC:ENGIY) on Wednesday, setting a price target of EUR16.5, which is approximately 34.75% above the present share price of $14.3. Becker expects ENGIE SA to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.00 for the fourth quarter of 2021.
STOCKS
investing.com

Netflix Earnings beat, Revenue Inline In Q3

Investing.com - Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX ) reported on Tuesday third quarter earnings that beat analysts' forecasts and revenue that was inline with expectations. Netflix announced earnings per share of $3.19 on revenue of $7.48B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $2.57 on revenue of $7.48B. Netflix shares are up...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
investing.com

Uber Technologies: Q3 Earnings Preview

Uber Technologies, the company that connects consumers with ride services, merchants and food delivery services as well as public transportation networks is set to report thitd quarter (Q3) 2021 earnings on 4 November 2021. What ‘the Street’ expects from Uber Q3 2021 results?. In Uber’s preceding quarterly results (Q2 2021)...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Investopedia

Netflix Q3 2021 Earnings Report Recap

Netflix's global paid streaming subscribers beat analysts' expectations. The number of global paid streaming subscribers represents how Netflix generates most of its revenue, but it is becoming more difficult to attract new subscribers the more saturated the streaming market becomes. During the third quarter, Netflix acquired Night School Studio, its...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Motley Fool

Is This an Overreaction to Twilio's Earnings?

Today's video focuses on Twilio's (NYSE:TWLO) recent earnings, reported after the market closed on Oct. 27. Twilio's stock price was down over 17% on Oct. 28. Is this creating a buying opportunity for long-term investors? Here are some highlights from the video. Twilio reported strong growth for its third-quarter earnings....
STOCKS
NewsTimes

Universal Music Posts 17% Growth in First Post-IPO Earnings Report

In its first post-IPO earnings report, Universal Music Group posted 17.4% year-over-year revenue growth in the third quarter of 2021, with recorded music subscription and streaming revenue up 15.2% and adjusted EBITDA up 20.7%. Lucian Grainge, UMG’s Chairman and CEO, said, “Our operational and financial performance this quarter – our...
FINANCIAL REPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy