CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Advertise.com CEO, Daniel Yomtobian, Explains How Innovative Ad Formats Can Help a Business

birminghamnews.net
 8 days ago

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 20, 2021 / The business world was only able to thrive due to innovation. Adopting new technologies also became imperative for companies that want to succeed in the digital age. The advertising industry can only go forward when those involved have a creative mind...

www.birminghamnews.net

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
pymnts

Deep Dive: How POPs Can Help Boost Efficiency for Large Cross-Border Businesses

The digital economy enables businesses to reach customers across national borders more easily than ever before. One study found that two-thirds of eCommerce firms sell beyond their home markets, deriving 31% of their revenue from cross-border sales; other data showed that more than half of online shoppers made at least one purchase from an overseas merchant in 2020.
MARKETS
birminghamnews.net

Easebuzz - Bringing digital transformation through its gamut of unique features

Pune (Maharashtra) [ India] October 28 (ANI/Newsvoir): Easebuzz is a software platform enabled with value-added services, provider of a full-stack online payment collection with an easy-to-use API based SaaS solution that helps to reduce the working capital of Small Business Enterprises and Startups wherein they propose "Low-cost High-value Model in the market". A full-stack Online payment solution partner, "Easebuzz" helps SMEs enhance the consumer experience by offering speed, security, reliability, and flexibility through various payment options, methods and globally accessible solutions.
SMALL BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
Los Angeles, CA
Business
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Sherman Oaks, CA
TechRadar

How social media can help your business thrive

With Facebook boasting 2.89 billion active monthly users and Twitter steady at around 206 million active monthly users, social media is here to stay. It has forever changed the way products are marketed. A marketing strategy that doesn’t make use of social media is out of date. To take advantage...
INTERNET
The Independent

EXPLAINER: What is the metaverse and how will it work?

The term “metaverse" is the latest buzzword to capture the tech industry's imagination — so much so that one of the best-known internet platforms is rebranding to signal its embrace of the futuristic idea.Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg s Thursday announcement that he's changing his company's name to Meta Platforms Inc., or Meta for short, might be the biggest thing to happen to the metaverse since science fiction writer Neal Stephenson coined the term for his 1992 novel “Snow Crash.”But Zuckerberg and his team are hardly the only tech visionaries with ideas on how the metaverse, which will employ a mix...
INTERNET
La Junta Tribune-Democrat

Engagement and transparency improve technology acceptance

The COVID-19 pandemic refocused the public’s attention on the role of science in addressing worldwide challenges and set the stage for a broader conversation about how technology can aid in providing food, fiber and fuel for a growing population, according to Charlie Arnot, chief executive officer at the Center for Food Integrity.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Online Advertising#Business Marketing#Advertising Revenue#Innovation#Ceo#Advertise Com
Thrive Global

How Technology Innovations Can Improve Employee Experience

Technology has revolutionized the way we work. From large-scale changes to applications that improve our productivity, we can do more than ever – and faster too. As well as improving customer experience and employee efficiency, we’re also seeing solutions that improve employee experience come into play. After all, employees who are supported in their role and have a good experience at work will be more loyal.
TECHNOLOGY
MIT Technology Review

How tackling tech’s diversity challenges can spur innovation

Nicki Washington could be mistaken for a social scientist. Washington has long argued that computer scientists like her should better understand how their own identities affect their work. She joined Duke University in June 2020 and launched a groundbreaking course that analyzes how race, gender, and class influence the way technologies get developed.
COMPUTER SCIENCE
The Hollywood Reporter

Spotify Hits 172M Paying Subs, Podcasts Help Boost Ad Revenue 75 Percent

Music-streaming giant Spotify grew subscribers and total users, along with advertising revenue, helped by podcasts, in its third quarter. It ended September with 172 million premium, or paid, subscribers, up from 165 million as of the end of the second quarter. The result was in line with the range of 170-174 million that the company had previously forecast it would reach. Spotify also hit 381 million total monthly active users (MAUs), up from 365 million in the second quarter and near the top end of its guidance range of 377-382 million, the Wednesday earnings update showed. Premium subscriber trends in the third quarter were...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Internet
Sourcing Journal

Why Leading Brands Are Turning to Customization & Personalization Strategies to Drive Growth, Profitability

Leading companies are constantly looking for ways to drive growth, improve their bottom line and create a loyal customer base. In addition, the pandemic has caused a major surge in online consumer purchasing, providing tantalizing opportunities for new and old brands to reach their customers directly. But how can these companies stand out from their competitors? How can they differentiate while staying on brand? Is there a way to maintain margins and reduce discounting in the face of major supply chain disruptions? “To many brands, these problems may seem intractable or, at best, extremely difficult to overcome,” said Jud Barr, CEO of...
RETAIL
Norwalk Hour

How to Scale Your Business Using Google Ads

While ad tech entrepreneurs may want to avoid the duopoly like the plague, many entrepreneurs stand to gain from marketing on Facebook and Google. Just take a look at some of the high-level Google stats:. People who click on an ad are 50 percent more likely to make a purchase.
INTERNET
New Haven Register

What Is an Organic Growth Formula, and How Can It Help Your Business?

When Lexie Smith began her undergraduate career, she wanted to pursue broadcast journalism and public relations. While she was in New York City at a convention, she ran into a man and his son sporting her university’s mascot. They started a conversation, and it turned out the father owned a bi-coastal tech PR firm that had a satellite office where she went to school in Eugene, Ore. That led to her first job in PR. In her mid-late twenties, she was serving as a VP of PR and Marketing, spending weeks going back-and-forth between D.C. boardrooms and lobbying in Sacramento. She was spending long days working to assert her authority in male-dominated rooms and one day, she collapsed from a multitude of issues that were all connected to stress. She had to be wheeled out of her office in a make-shift stretcher to a hospital and realized something had to give.
EUGENE, OR
datasciencecentral.com

How Big Data and Geolocation Solutions Can Help Your Business

The modern age market is decidedly lucrative for businesses and customers alike. However, things are a tad different for businesses on account of the competition in the market. Today businesses are in pursuit of advanced geolocation solutions that can help completely transform the website experience they offer. Though, fortunately, these are now relatively easy to find and use.
SOFTWARE
Forbes

How Humble Bragging Can Help You Grow Your Authentic Personal And Business Brands

Jon Michail is Founder & Group CEO of Image Group International & best-selling author of Life Branding. Follow him on LinkedIn & Twitter. The odds are you know what you stand for and you know what you want your target audience to know you for. But you might struggle with promoting yourself to boost your brand and get the word out about yourself and your business. Let’s discuss why it’s important to move past any potential discomfort and put yourself out there because, well, how else will people find out about you?
CELEBRITIES
Fast Company

15 ways a CEO can build a personal online reputation that boosts their business

With more communication channels than ever available for free, right at our fingertips, there are plenty of options for a CEO to broadcast their business. However, as quick and simple as it can be to talk up your business online through your business and personal social media accounts, it’s just as easy to make the wrong move—one that can hurt your company’s reputation. Indeed, a CEO’s reputation can affect how people view their business.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy