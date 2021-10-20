10 Greatest Lyrics Written By Billy Joel

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleBilly Joel is a prolific songwriter who has written dozens of classic hits. For this list, we’re delving deep into his catalogue to look for his greatest lyrics. But it’s sad and it’s sweet and I knew it complete. When I wore a younger man’s clothes. Joel’s signature song...

Tune in to 96.3 KKLZ at 4:10pm (10/25-10/29/2021) for your chance to win tickets to see BILLY JOEL in concert at Allegiant Stadium Saturday February 26, 2022! Tickets go on sale Friday morning 10/29/21 at 10am but you can win ’em before you can buy ’em when you play Martino’s Mystery Melody!
Naming a child can be a taxing task for any new parents, but for Adam Granduciel and his partner, the actor Krysten Ritter, one name for a boy stood out as a clear frontrunner. In 2018, the year before their son was born, the couple met Bruce Springsteen backstage at one of his theatre shows on Broadway. Springsteen is a longstanding hero of Granduciel’s, and a noted influence on the epic, road-trip-ready rock music he makes with his band The War on Drugs. No surprise then that Granduciel and Ritter decided to name their child Bruce, or that The Boss...
Brian Wilson shows no signs of slowing down, having just wrapped a string of fall tour dates and gearing up for his new documentary, Brian Wilson: Long Promised Road, set to hit the big screen and on demand this November 19th. Also dropping that day is his latest solo album, At My Piano, featuring the Beach Boys legend performing instrumental takes from his catalogue of classics.
(hennemusic) Billy Idol is sharing a lyric video for "Rita Hayworth", a song that comes from his recently-issued EP, "The Roadside." The tune about the famed actress is the opening track on the project, which marks the rocker's first new release in nearly seven years. "The Roadside" was launched with the lead single, "Bitter Taste", which Idol performed recently on ABC-TV's late night program Jimmy Kimmel Live.
In 2001, pop singer and keyboardist Michael Cavanaugh met music superstar Billy Joel… and it changed his career and life. His collaboration with Joel and another of today’s superstars, ballet choreographer Twyla Tharp, resulted in one of the more innovative shows to have appeared on Broadway in recent years, “Movin’ Out.” Cavanaugh brings his Billy Joel tribute show to the Mansion Theatre in Branson on October 22nd, and we talked with him by phone for this week’s “Arts News.”
Ron Tutt, the Dallas-born drummer best known for touring with Elvis Presley from 1969 to 1977 as part of the TCB (Taking Care of Business) Band, has died according to a statement on the official Graceland website. In addition to his work with Presley, he recorded and toured with the Grateful Dead’s Jerry Garcia for years on numerous side projects. As a well-regarded session player, he can also be heard on records by The Carpenters, Johnny Cash, Gram Parsons, Neil Diamond, Elvis Costello, and hits by Billy Joel like “Piano Man.” Tutt was 83 years old.
Billy Joel says he has no intention of following the pack in selling off his musical catalogue. Over the past few years rock's biggest artists and best songwriters have liquidated their publishing and performance rights in multi-million dollar deals. Among the most high-profile musicians have been Bob Dylan, the Beach Boys, Paul Simon, along with most of Fleetwood Mac.
The hits just kept on comin': "Movin' Out." "Allentown." "Don't Ask Me Why." "My Life." "Only the Good Die Young." "Piano Man." Saturday night at Circuit of the Americas, Billy Joel followed a jam-packed day of practice and qualifying rounds of the Formula One U.S. Grand Prix with an hour and 45 minutes of songs so widely known that most everyone in attendance could sing along.
Multiple Grammy award winning artist Billy Joel will be performing at the F1 US Grand Prix at Austin tonight, but when is he and where will he be performing?. 72-year-old Joel will headline the night’s musical performances after qualifying for the US GP. The Uptown Girl singer will be taking...
Billy Joel is returning to Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, FL Jan. 28. Tickets for the show will go on sale Friday, Oct. 29. Prices range from $105 to more than $400. Joel will perform at the 7,000-person capacity venue inside of the new Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino.
Somewhere around the 90-minute mark of sitting in dead-stop traffic outside Austin's Formula One U.S. Grand Prix on Saturday night, despair became determination and I refused to go home without catching a glimpse of the evening’s musical headliner, Billy Joel. On the brink of throwing in the towel, I finally...
Billy Joel has announced a show at Las Vegas’ new Allegiant Stadium in February, as part of a doubleheader with heavy metal legends Metallica. Billy will perform Saturday, February 26, 2022 at the event; tickets for both shows go on sale to the general public Friday, October 29 at 10 a.m. PT via Ticketmaster.com. Metallica will perform at the same venue on February 25.
Two of the most iconic names in music history are taking over Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas for one epic weekend this February. The weekend kicks off on Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, with an unforgettable performance from one of the most influential and successful rock bands in history, Metallica, who will be joined by Greta Van Fleet. Then, one of the most popular recording artists and respected entertainers in the world, Billy Joel, will perform at the stadium on Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022.
Billy Joel played Austin, Texas, for the first time in 30 years on Saturday, performing a sold-out show at the Germania Insurance Super Stage of the Circuit of The Americas racetrack. "We are here! Austin, Texas. United States Formula One Grand Prix 2021," the Billy Joel Instagram account posted Saturday,...
Watch Kenny Rogers perform his hit song Coward of the County that reached #1 on the Country Music charts and also inspired a movie. The Kenny Rogers Coward of the County song was released in 1979 as the second single from the multi-platinum album Kenny. Rogers was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame on October 27, 2013. He was highly popular with country music audiences and also charted more than 420 hit singles across various genres, topping the country and pop album charts for more than 200 individual weeks in the United States. Kenny sold more than 100 million records worldwide during his lifetime, making him one of the best-selling music artists of all time. His music talent spanned multiple genres: jazz, folk, pop, rock, and country making him one of the most successful cross-over artists of all time.
