10 Greatest Lyrics Written By Billy Joel

Watch Kenny Rogers perform his hit song Coward of the County that reached #1 on the Country Music charts and also inspired a movie. The Kenny Rogers Coward of the County song was released in 1979 as the second single from the multi-platinum album Kenny. Rogers was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame on October 27, 2013. He was highly popular with country music audiences and also charted more than 420 hit singles across various genres, topping the country and pop album charts for more than 200 individual weeks in the United States. Kenny sold more than 100 million records worldwide during his lifetime, making him one of the best-selling music artists of all time. His music talent spanned multiple genres: jazz, folk, pop, rock, and country making him one of the most successful cross-over artists of all time.

MUSIC ・ 4 DAYS AGO