Chauncey Billups era begins as Trail Blazers host Kings

wiproud.com
 9 days ago

Chauncey Billups era begins as Trail Blazers host Kings. The Portland Trail Blazers are instituting a new era under Chauncey Billups at a time when star guard Damian Lillard could be facing a career crossroads. Billups takes the floor to coach the Trail Blazers for the first time on...

www.wiproud.com

ClutchPoints

2 Blazers preseason numbers that should worry Damian Lillard and Chauncey Billups

Damian Lillard and Chauncey Billups don’t care about results in the preseason. That opinion is a convenient one for the franchise player and rookie head coach of a team that went winless in exhibition play, losing four games by a combined 95 points—and all of them by at least 14. Lillard and Billups weren’t lying, though. Wins and losses really are irrelevant for every team in the preseason, especially one undergoing the wholesale stylistic shift facing the Portland Trail Blazers.
NBC Sports

Trail Blazers weather storm with Damian Lillard

NBC Sports’ Dan Feldman is grading every team’s offseason based on where the team stands now relative to its position entering the offseason. A ‘C’ means a team is in similar standing, with notches up or down from there. Report after report after report emerged about Damian Lillard‘s dissatisfaction with...
Blazer's Edge

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Sacramento Kings Preview

Portland Trail Blazers (0-0) vs. Sacramento Kings (0-0) It’s game one of the 2021-2022 NBA season and the Portland Trail Blazers are taking on the Sacramento Kings. The season opener comes with the obvious excitement of starting a new season of basketball but also with the added uncertainty of a new coaching staff and a not so wonderful preseason.
The Oregonian

Portland Trail Blazers, after tumultuous offseason, begin season with a new coach, new optimism and a new commitment from its star

The Portland Trail Blazers enter the regular season Wednesday night against Sacramento coming off the most tumultuous offseason of the Damian Lillard era. An offseason that saw Lillard question the future of the franchise and his role in it. One that saw the franchise part ways from coach Terry Stotts after nine seasons and eight consecutive playoff appearances, then turn around and hire a first-year head coach in Chauncey Billups. On top of that, CJ McCollum’s name was tossed around in numerous trade rumors while many fans on social media openly called for the splitting up of the team’s dynamic duo like never before.
ClutchPoints

Chauncey Billups calls out ’embarrassing’ Blazers after blowout loss to Suns

Chauncey Billups doesn’t care about wins and losses in the preseason. He views exhibition action as a glorified extension of training camp practices rather than a replica of preseason games, a perspective that could have shielded the Portland Trail Blazers from at least some criticism after their 36-point loss to the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday afternoon. As Billups told it matter of factly after the game, though, Portland’s process was just as if not more dispiriting than the final result on the scoreboard.
Blazer's Edge

Do Preseason Woes Mean Anything for the Trail Blazers?

The Portland Trail Blazers and Golden State Warriors will meet this evening in the final clash of Portland’s preseason schedule. So far the Blazers are 0-3, limping through the on ramp to the season like a car with mistimed pistons. Much has been made of individual play and the significance of the exhibition schedule over the last two weeks. Let’s clear it up in today’s Blazer’s Edge Mailbag.
Blazer's Edge

The Rough Road to Change for the Trail Blazers

Your favorite Portland Trail Blazers podcast is live and ready to rock with another episode! This week Dave Deckard and Dia Miller dissect Portland’s preseason. What do these games mean for the team and for individual players? What are the hot-button issues right now? How might Head Coach Chauncey Billups’ system affect Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum? What new, exciting things might happen and what are the potential costs? Can the Blazers make the spreadsheet work out to balance improved defense with their considerable offensive demands? Is Anfernee Simons a point guard? If not, is Dennis Smith, Jr. the answer? What about that reported (and obnoxious) McCollum, three draft picks, and three swaps deal to the Sixers for Ben Simmons? Is that even plausible? Jusuf Nurkic, Larry Nance, Jr., cool sweatshirts...we’ve got it all! The last podcast of the offseason is a doozy!
ClutchPoints

3 Trail Blazers takeaways from season-opening loss to Kings

PORTLAND, Ore. —The clock ran out on the Portland Trail Blazers’ spirited fourth-quarter comeback against the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday night, with Damian Lillard’s would-be game-tying triple as time expired landing just off the mark. The Blazers fell to the Kings 124-121, a final score that’s hardly an indication of just how much Chauncey Billups’ team struggled before the offense came alive late and Sacramento devolved on the other end.
Clackamas Review

Trail Blazers season preview: Defense is the key

After a concerning preseason, the Portland Trail Blazers' dedication to defense will once again be the key.The story once again for the Portland Trail Blazers in the 2021-22 season will be a simple one: Can the Blazers play good enough defense to challenge for an NBA title? New head coach Chauncey Billups preached a changing mindset to commit to that end of the floor. In the preseason, the Blazers went 0-4 and allowed 121, 107, 119 and 119 points in the four games, two against Golden State, one at Phoenix and one against Sacramento. Like any team trying to make...
Trail Blazers Game Notes: Trail Blazers vs. Warriors

Friday, October 15, 7:00 p.m. (Pacific) LAST PORTLAND WIN: 108-106, 3/3/21 (Portland) LAST GOLDEN STATE WIN: 137-122, 1/3/21 (Golden State) CURRENT WIN STREAK: One (Portland) • Friday's game is the second preseason meeting between the Trail Blazers and the Warriors. Golden State beat the Trail Blazers in Portland on Oct. 4, 121-107.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chauncey Billups never tried to convince Damian Lillard to stay in Portland

Before their conversations, Billups said he was aware of Lillard’s unhappiness with the end of the Blazers’ season, and that his superstar might have been entertaining thoughts of asking out of Portland. But he said he never approached their talks as if he was trying to convince Lillard to stay. “I’ve never told Dame, or asked him, to stay. Nothing. I’ve never done that,” Billups said. “I felt like the biggest thing I wanted to do was share the things that were important to me. This is what I am. This is what I’m about. “Then, it’s on him to decide: Is it worth it? Or should I punt?”
NewsBreak
CBS Sports

Trail Blazers vs. Kings: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NBA start time

The Portland Trail Blazers are 16-5 against the Sacramento Kings since December of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Wednesday. The Trail Blazers and Sacramento are opening their 2021-2022 seasons against one another at 10 p.m. ET at Moda Center at the Rose Quarter. Portland is coming off of a 42-30 season with hopes of advancing further than the first round of the playoffs, where they were eliminated by the Denver Nuggets 126-115 in game six. On the other hand, the Kings missed the playoffs altogether last season and are looking forward to a clean start.
FOX Sports

Suns set to do battle with Trail Blazers Saturday

Phoenix Suns (1-1, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (0-1, 11th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: The Portland Trail Blazers host the Phoenix Suns. Portland finished 23-19 in Western Conference games and 20-16 at home during the 2020-21 season. The Trail Blazers averaged 116.1 points per...
Blazer's Edge

Analyzing the Trail Blazers’ Opening Night Game vs. the Kings

The Portland Trail Blazers fell 124-121 to the Sacramento Kings on opening night of the 2021-22 regular season. The effort was spotty, the results equally so. If you’d like a quarter-by-quarter rundown of how the game unfolded, you can find our Instant Recap right here. Here’s the systematic analysis of Portland’s performance in Game 1.
Blazer's Edge

6 Things that will be Different about the Trail Blazers this Season

The Portland Trail Blazers will open their 2021-22 NBA schedule tonight against the Sacramento Kings. For the last week, we’ve prepped you with a player-by-player look at the roster. As our season preview culminates, we want to welcome in those who might not have been following off-season or preseason developments. Here’s a look at six things that have changed about the Blazers since the last time we saw them.
Trail Blazers Game Notes: Phoenix Suns vs. Portland Trail Blazers

Saturday, October 23, 7:00 p.m. (Pacific) LAST PORTLAND WIN: 121-105, 3/10/20 (Portland) LAST PHOENIX WIN: 118-117, 5/13/21 (Phoenix) CURRENT WIN STREAK: Three (Phoenix) • Saturday's game is the first of four contests between the Trail Blazers and the Suns this season. • LAST SEASON: Phoenix won the season series against...
FanSided

The Clippers punch the Portland Trail Blazers in the mouth

The Portland Trail Blazers tried to start a winning streak against the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday, October 25, 2021. They came up well short, dropping the game, 116-86. The Clips were without Kawhi Leonard, as they likely will be for the entirety of the season, and Marcus Morris and the Blazers went into this game missing Norman Powell, sitting with patellar tendinopathy.
kingsherald.com

Kings 124, Trail Blazers 121: Cardiac Kings start the season with a big win in Portland

Welcome back, Kings fans! Our second Christmas has finally arrived - a day filled with hope, promise, and the potential for all of our dreams to come true. That's right, it's day one of Kangz basketball, baby, and I'm so glad you're back here with us. Because, together, I know we are the #Kingsguard, we are #SacramentoProud, we are #LoyalToTheTurmoil, and we WILL have our day in the blazing sun of victory one day. You've been holding it down since the beginning and deserve a season worth cheering about. And it all rests in the hands of our beloved Sacramento Kings.
