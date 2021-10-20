CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

Hope y’all are happy

 8 days ago

Dear Sir:I would like to thank all the Biden supporters for our economy today, and it’s...

We owe it all to y’all!

Dear Sir:When do you think people are going to wake-up?The economy is going to H*ll with gas prices sky rocketing and store shelves empty. I would like to thank the Biden Administration and all his supporters.Sam MordanKenbridge ... PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log...
BoardingArea

New Vaccine Rules To Enter The US Starting On November 8

On November 8, new rules are going into affect for entry into the US by foreign nationals. AFAR mentions that, “the Biden administration has released the full details of its plan, which requires vaccination for all foreign nationals entering the United States, with few exceptions.”. Rather than have varying rules...
U.S. POLITICS
theeastcountygazette.com

The SNAP Program May Caused A Pinch For Many

Thousands of people who qualify for food stamps will soon feel the pinch as pandemic funding ends and the holiday season approaches, IRI analysts said. The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) is home to many unemployed individuals including others who work minimum wage jobs and struggle to make ends meet.
ADVOCACY
theeastcountygazette.com

Biden Government to Send $1400 Worth of 6 Child Tax Credit Instalments!

The good news to all Americans is that this week, a $1400 stimulus payment has been sent out by the US. government. More similar checks are been processed to be out soon e.g. the three smaller stimulus checks; according to reports, the latter stimulus check will be disbursed on Friday, October 15.
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Apple almost pulled Facebook and Instagram off iPhones after it found human trafficking was organised on apps

Apple threatened to pull Facebook and Instagram from its app stores after the social media giant’s apps were found to be used to sell maids in the Philippines.Internal documents, reportedly seen by the Associated Press, show that Facebook was “under-enforcing on confirmed abusive activity”.Facebook’s investigation into its platform found that “domestic workers frequently complained to their recruitment agencies of being locked in their homes, starved, forced to extend their contracts indefinitely, unpaid, and repeatedly sold to other employers without their consent” but that, “in response, agencies commonly told them to be more agreeable.”It also found that recruitment agencies dismissed “more...
CELL PHONES
UPI News

On This Day: China announces end of 1-child policy

Oct. 29 (UPI) -- On this date in history:. In 1618, Sir Walter Raleigh was beheaded in London. He had been accused of plotting against King James I. In 1787, Don Giovanni by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, had its first performance. In 1901, Leon Czolgosz was electrocuted for the assassination of...
CHINA
courier-record.com

SAVE OUR COUNTRY & COMMONWEALTH!

There can be no doubt that across America, we have seen one crisis after another developing this year.There can also be no doubt that the left -- including socialist Democrats at all levels -- are behind these attempts to destroy what we patriots hold dear.After four years of President Donald ...
U.S. POLITICS
courier-record.com

Nottoway’s Next Shelter

The Board of Supervisors has received schematic drawings of what the County’s next animal shelter could look like after being built next year or early 2023 on a two-acre site in Burkeville donated by attorney Jack Boswell. A preliminary design calls for a 7,476 sq. ft. facility -- which could ...
ANIMALS
courier-record.com

We had a blast on Rt. 46

Our family spent a fun Saturday evening at the Blackstone Bull Blast put on by the Morton family.The entire evening of seeing friends, watching the show, feeling the patriotic love for this country and each other doesn’t even begin to describe how wonderful of a time we had. The Morton ...
SOCIETY
FOX8 News

Facebook stalled in combating vaccine misinformation during pivotal time in COVID-19 battle

WASHINGTON (AP) — Last spring, false claims about vaccine safety threatened to undermine the world’s response to COVID-19. All the while, researchers at Facebook found they could reduce vaccine misinformation by tweaking how vaccine posts show up on users’ newsfeeds. Yet despite evidence that it worked, Facebook took a full month to implement the changes […]
INTERNET
harrisondaily.com

CAMP JACK COLUMN: See y'all tomorrow

“I want to thank you guys.” I looked at this Navy veteran and Camp Jack volunteer curious about what he could possibly be thanking us for. He had just spent the past few days on ladders …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently...
CAMP, AR
businessnewsdaily.com

Gen Y Seeks Work-Life Balance Above All Else

Millennials want a lot of things at work. According to a new survey, a majority of Generation Y workers (people in their 20s and early 30s) not only want their workplace to be fun, but they also want to make their own hours and eventually be their own boss. Above all, millennials want to be happy at work, so much so that 50 percent of Gen Y workers would rather be unemployed then work at a job they hate.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE

