A Nottingham pub is set to introduce a weekly girls-only night following reports of spiking in the city.The Playwright, located near Nottingham Trent University’s city campus, will hold its first event for female customers only on 3 November. No men will be permitted entry and it will be staffed by an all-female team.It comes after reports of women being spiked by injections inside nightclubs in Nottingham. Josh Wheelhouse, the manager of the pub, told Nottinghamshire Live: “We are just very excited to do it.“I have already spoken to a couple of societies at Nottingham Trent University, and we will actually...

