Energy Industry

Study: Fossil fuel plans would far overshoot climate goals

By Editorials
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (AP) — The world needs to cut by more than half its production of coal, oil and gas in the coming...

The Independent

Report: Dutch govt missing climate targets, must act faster

The Dutch government must urgently take more action to rein in emissions of greenhouse gases, an independent advisory body said Thursday, warning that climate targets set by the government are currently “out of sight.”The report by the Council of State on the government's climate policies was published just days before the start of a U.N. climate summit in Glasgow that is seen by many scientists and activists as a final opportunity to make carbon-cutting commitments that could keep global warming within manageable limits.The Council of State's annual look on Dutch climate policy had a blunt message for the country's...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fossil Fuel#Climate#Greenhouse Gas Emissions#Oil And Gas#Ap
'Everything is at stake' as world gathers for climate talks

More than one world leader says humanity’s future, even survival, hangs in the balance when international officials meet in Scotland to try to accelerate efforts to curb climate change. Temperatures, tempers and hyperbole have all ratcheted up ahead of the United Nations summit. And the risk of failure looms large...
SCOTLAND, PA
The Independent

Israel, touting technology, aims for zero emissions by 2050

Israel said Friday its hope to reach zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, as thousands of protesters gathered in Tel Aviv to demand action ahead of next week's U.N. summit on climate change.As a small country, Israel contributes little to global warming, but officials say it has much to offer the world in terms of green technologies. Israel, which has already had to adapt to life in a parched region, is widely considered a world leader in areas such as solar energy storage, sustainable protein alternatives, agriculture technology and desalination. Prime Minister Naftali Bennett announced the pledge in a...
AGRICULTURE
AFP

House Dems say Big Oil pays lip service on climate

Congressional Democrats accused the petroleum industry of paying lip service to climate change Thursday, releasing an analysis that showed little effort by oil majors to advance green policies in Washington. A memo prepared ahead of Thursday's hearing with Big Oil chief executives said the industry -- while professing to support the Paris Climate Agreement and carbon pricing -- has done virtually no lobbying in Washington to enact policies consistent with those goals. "The companies appear to be using their praise of the Paris Agreement and carbon pricing to bolster their own public image while they continue to produce billions of barrels of fossil fuel and invest in new oil and gas extraction -- actions that are making the climate crisis worse," said an eight-page memo from the House Oversight Committee. For example, ExxonMobil reported only one instance of lobbying on the Paris Agreement between 2015 and 2021, while lobbying 74 times against a bill to repeal tax breaks and 36 times on US tax cuts approved in 2017.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

Promises, power plants and politics: China's position ahead of COP26

Days before the United Nations COP26 summit in Glasgow, China has submitted a renewed emissions-cutting plan that failed to include substantial new commitments to drastically reduce carbon output in the near future from the world's biggest polluter. Commitments from China -- the world's biggest polluter -- matter more than any other country's.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Factbox: Big Oil's climate targets

Oct 29 (Reuters) - The world's top oil and gas companies have set varying targets to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from their operations and the use of the products they sell. Some companies, including BP, Norway's Equinor and Spain's Repsol, aim to reduce some or eliminate all of their emissions...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Guardian

Australia v the climate part four: fossil fuels

Year after year, parts of our country are destroyed by floods and bushfires made worse by global heating. And yet multiple prime ministers have lost their jobs when they tried to do something about it. What’s behind Australia’s weak climate targets and its lack of ambition?. In part four, we...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Australia rules out committing to methane reduction target

Australia on Thursday ruled out promising to cut methane emissions by 30% by the end of the decade in a stance that will add to criticism that the country is a laggard in addressing climate change.Minister for Industry, Energy and Emissions Reduction Angus Taylor announced his government’s decision before he was to fly with Prime Minister Scott Morrison to a U.N. climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland.The United States and the European Union pledged in September to the 30% methane reduction target.Taylor said the only way Australia could achieve that target would be to reduce numbers of cattle and sheep.“At...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
TheConversationAU

Australia’s net-zero plan fails to tackle our biggest contribution to climate change: fossil fuel exports

The Morrison government’s eleventh hour commitment to net zero by 2050 is a monumental failure. Critics rightly point out the government’s plan involves no increase to Australia’s 2030 climate target, no new funding or policies and few concrete details of how reductions will be achieved – except a heavy reliance on technological solutions not yet invented. What we do know is not encouraging. The questionable focus on subsidising technologies such as carbon capture and storage seems designed to allow the fossil fuel industry to keep operating for decades to come. There is also no detail on how the promised jobs...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

UN, US officials urge action to avert climate disaster

The U.N.'s top human rights official and U.S. President Joe Biden s climate envoy called Thursday for countries to step up the fight against global warming, describing it as an issue of sheer survival for humankind. In a statement ahead of the U.N. climate summit in Glasgow the global body's High Commissioner for Human Rights said “only urgent, priority action can mitigate or avert disasters that will have huge — and in some cases lethal — impacts on all of us, especially our children and grandchildren.”Michelle Bachelet urged governments taking part in the Oct. 31-Nov. 13 climate meeting...
U.S. POLITICS
AFP

Warming world in the balance at knife-edge climate summit

Billed as a chance for humanity to save itself from climate catastrophe, the United Nations COP26 summit starting Sunday will task world leaders with turning ambitions to restrain global heating into the actions needed to slash greenhouse gas emissions. With just over one degree Celsius warming so far after 150 years of burning fossil fuels, the world is experiencing a rapid-fire onslaught of weather disasters supercharged by climate change. Since the last UN conference in 2019, record-shattering wildfires have scorched across Australia, Western Europe and the United States; North America has sizzled in a once-in-a-thousand-year heatwave; and extreme rainfall has caused massive flooding in Asia, Africa, the US and Europe. Experts warn that only transformative action will help stave off far more devastating climate impacts, not just for humanity but most life on Earth.
ENVIRONMENT
TheConversationAU

If all 2030 climate targets are met, the planet will heat by 2.7℃ this century. That's not OK

If nations make good on their latest promises to reduce emissions by 2030, the planet will warm by at least 2.7℃ this century, a report by the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) has found. This overshoots the crucial internationally agreed temperature rise of 1.5℃. Released today, just days before the international climate change summit in Glasgow begins, UNEP’s Emissions Gap Report works out the difference between where greenhouse emissions are projected to be in 2030 and where they should be to avoid the worst climate change impacts. It comes as the Morrison government yesterday officially committed to a target of net-zero emissions...
ENVIRONMENT

