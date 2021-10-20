CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russians to stay off work for a week as virus deaths rise

Cover picture for the articleMOSCOW (AP) — President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday ordered most Russians to stay off work for a week starting later this month amid rising COVID-19 infections and deaths, and he strongly urged reluctant citizens to get vaccinated. The government coronavirus task force reported 1,028 deaths in the past 24...

Vladimir Putin has granted all Russians a week off work in an attempt to reverse the dramatic increase in COVID deaths this month. Russia’s daily virus mortality rates have been going in the wrong direction since the start of October and, over the weekend, over 1,000 Russians lost their lives to the virus in one day for the first time during the pandemic. According to the Associated Press, Putin has now given his blessing to the Cabinet’s proposal to let people stay off work from Oct. 30 and into the following week. In some areas, where the situation is most dire, the vacation could begin this weekend. The plan is to keep Russians out of their offices while the virus is circulating so freely—only about 32 percent of the country’s nearly 146 million people have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
