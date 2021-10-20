CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

China to protect legal rights of Evergrande creditors -central bank head

By Reuters
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

HONG KONG (Reuters) – China will fully respect and protect the legal rights of Evergrande Group’s creditors and asset owners in line...

www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Related
Shore News Network

Taiwan Confirms US Troops Are On The Island, China Responds In Anger

The President of Taiwan confirmed U.S. soldiers were on the island in an interview with CNN, becoming the country’s first leader to do so in decades. “We have a wide range of cooperation with the U.S. aiming at increasing our defense capability,” President Tsai Ing-wen told CNN after acknowledging the troop presence. However, she said that the number was “not as many as people thought.”
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legal Rights#Reuters#Evergrande Group
Shore News Network

Australia’s CBA pleads guilty to consumer credit insurance fraud charges

(Reuters) -The Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) said on Friday the country’s largest lender Commonwealth Bank of Australia had pleaded guilty to 30 criminal charges for mis-selling consumer credit insurance between 2011 and 2015. Scrutiny of Australian lenders and financial institutions has ramped up significantly since a Royal Commission...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
China
Reuters

ECB's Mueller says high inflation could force cut in stimulus

FRANKFURT, Oct 29 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank can end emergency bond purchases next spring and needs to watch consumer prices as persistently high inflation could require a reduction of stimulus, Estonian central bank chief Madis Mueller said on Friday. Largely repeating the ECB's policy message from Thursday, Mueller...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Burst of rising prices tests European Central Bank

European Central Bank officials are confronting the highest inflation in more than a decade and supply shortages that are holding back the pandemic recovery as they decide monetary policy Thursday for the 19 European Union countries that use the euro currency. The meeting of the 25-member governing council isn't expected to result in changes to the bank's 1.85 trillion ($2.14 trillion) bond purchase program aimed at getting the economy through the COVID-19 pandemic. But it could lay the groundwork for a December decision on the program that drives down longer-term borrowing costs, easing credit for businesses and supporting growth...
BUSINESS
Washington Post

Why China’s Developers Have So Much Dollar Debt

Chinese real estate firms long prospered by selling a lot of dollar-denominated debt. This year hasn’t been as kind: Their dollar bonds have lost about one-third of their value amid concerns about a liquidity crisis at one of the biggest: China Evergrande Group. Worries about possible spillover or contagion have extended to other distressed developers and rippled across markets, prompting even the U.S. Federal Reserve to express concern about potential fallout.
ECONOMY
AFP

FCC revokes authority of China Telecom's US unit

US regulators on Tuesday revoked the authorization for China Telecom's American subsidiary to conduct business in the United States, citing "significant" national security risks. "China Telecom Americas' ownership and control by the Chinese government raise significant national security and law enforcement risks by providing opportunities for China Telecom Americas, its parent entities, and the Chinese government to access, store, disrupt, and/or misroute US communications, which in turn allow them to engage in espionage and other harmful activities against the United States," the FCC said in a statement.
BUSINESS
AFP

US bans China Telecom over national security concerns

The United States on Tuesday banned China Telecom from operating in the country citing "significant" national security concerns, further straining already tense relations between the superpowers. The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) ordered China Telecom Americas to discontinue its services within 60 days, ending a nearly 20-year operation in the United States. 
FOREIGN POLICY
investing.com

Australia's central bank extends swap deal with China counterpart

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australia's central bank extended a currency swap agreement with its Chinese counterpart earlier this year even as mounting trade tensions deadlocked talks between the countries' governments. The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) extended the deal with the People's Bank of China back in July, though the first...
ECONOMY
The Motley Fool

China Evergrande Disaster: Protecting Your Portfolio From Over-Leveraged Companies

China Evergrande (OTC:EGRN.F) on the edge of financial collapse, investors may be wondering if any stocks in their portfolios are vulnerable to a similar risk. In this video clip from "The 5," recorded on Sept. 24, Fool.com contributors Brian Withers, Jason Hall, Neil Patel, and Demitri Kalogeropoulos discuss the importance of diversification and other essential strategies for long-term investors.
MARKETS
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

58K+
Followers
22K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reached Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy