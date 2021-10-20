China to protect legal rights of Evergrande creditors -central bank head

European Central Bank officials are confronting the highest inflation in more than a decade and supply shortages that are holding back the pandemic recovery as they decide monetary policy Thursday for the 19 European Union countries that use the euro currency. The meeting of the 25-member governing council isn't expected to result in changes to the bank's 1.85 trillion ($2.14 trillion) bond purchase program aimed at getting the economy through the COVID-19 pandemic. But it could lay the groundwork for a December decision on the program that drives down longer-term borrowing costs, easing credit for businesses and supporting growth...

