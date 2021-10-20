CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Unilever margins in spotlight as inflation surges

By Reuters
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 9 days ago
(Reuters) – Unilever’s battle with rising costs will take centre stage at its third-quarter results on Thursday, with investors focused on whether the consumer goods giant will cut its profit margin forecast for the second time this year. Crude oil prices hit three-year highs on Monday, vegetable oil prices...

ShareCast

Unilever Q3 sales beat forecasts, warns inflation will continue next year

The consumer goods and food maker said underlying sales rose 2.5% for the three months to September 30, beating the 2.2% of analysts’ forecasts. Chief executive Alan Jope said cost inflation “remains at strongly elevated levels, and this will continue into next year”. Turnover increased 4% to €13.5bn (£11.4bn). On a nine month basis it was up 1.7% to €39.3bn.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Fortune

Unilever hikes prices at fastest rate since 2012 as inflation bites

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Unilever Plc increased prices by the most in almost a decade, pushing rising raw material costs onto consumers and compensating for a decline in shipments in southeast Asia due to Covid-19 outbreaks. The maker of...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Unilever warns of more price hikes as inflation worsens

Oct 21 (Reuters) - Unilever (ULVR.L) warned inflation was likely to accelerate next year and its prices would have to rise further as consumer goods companies battle to offset surging energy and other costs. The maker of Dove soap and Knorr soup beat third-quarter sales growth forecasts on Thursday and...
BUSINESS
investing.com

Unilever warns of even higher inflation next year

(Reuters) -Unilever warned inflation was likely to accelerate next year, keeping the pressure on consumer goods companies as they hike prices to try to offset surging energy and other costs. The maker of Dove soap and Knorr soup beat third-quarter sales growth forecasts on Thursday and kept its full-year profit...
BUSINESS
WWD

Unilever Warns ‘Elevated Levels’ of Cost Inflation to Last Until 2022

Click here to read the full article. LONDON — Unilever’s prestige beauty division delivered robust growth in the fiscal third quarter, which saw underlying sales climb 2.5 percent to 13.5 billion euros. The parent of brands ranging from Dove, Vaseline and Pond’s to Hellmann’s and Ben & Jerry’s, said Thursday that reported growth was 4 percent compared with last year, due both to new acquisitions, such as Paula’s Choice, and price hikes in the face of severe cost inflation.More from WWDBeauty's Female Power DuosThe CEW Achiever Awards 2018WWD Beauty Inc.'s Top 10 Beauty Companies of 2016 “We have delivered a good quarter against...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Reuters

UK recovery perks up despite consumer gloom and inflation surge

LONDON, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Britain's economy unexpectedly regained momentum in October, despite surging costs and mixed consumer signals, according to surveys on Friday that could tempt the Bank of England to raise interest rates for the first time since the pandemic. The preliminary "flash" IHS Markit/CIPS Composite Purchasing Managers'...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Coca-Cola stock surges after profit and revenue beats, raised outlook

Shares of Coca-Cola Co. surged 3.0% in premarket trading Wednesday, after the beverage giant reported third-quarter profit and revenue that rose above expectations, with all geographic regions saw revenue and unit case volume growth, and raised its full-year earnings growth view. The company reported net income that rose to $2.47 billion, or 57 cents a share, from $1.74 billion, or 40 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted earnings per share came in at 65 cents, beating the FactSet consensus of 58 cents. Revenue grew 16.1% to $10.04 billion, above the FactSet consensus of $9.77 billion, including 8% growth in concentrate sales. Unit case volume rose 6%, amid improving performance in away-from-home channels. For 2021, the company raised its adjusted EPS growth guidance range to 15% to 17% from 13% to 15%, while the current FactSet EPS consensus of $2.26 implies 15.9% growth. The stock has declined 4.9% over teh past three months through Tuesday, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average has gained 2.0%.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Business Insider

HNI Shares Slide As Inflation Bites Into Q3, Margin Shrinks

HNI Corp (NYSE:HNI) reported third-quarter FY21 sales growth of 15.7% year-on-year, to $586.7 million, missing the analyst consensus of $592.14 million. Workplace Furnishings sales increased 11.3% Y/Y, and Residential Building Products sales rose 26%. The gross profit margin declined 330 basis points Y/Y to 33.3%. The operating margin contracted 310...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Street.Com

Chili's Parent Brinker Lower; Labor Costs, Commodity Inflation Cut Margins

Shares of Brinker International (EAT) - Get Brinker International, Inc. Report dropped on Wednesday after the parent of restaurant chains Chili's and Maggiano's said that inflation was eating into its profit margins. The Dallas company said that the Covid-19 surge starting in August worsened an industrywide labor shortage and that...
DALLAS, TX
TheStreet

Stocks Surge as Solid Earnings Offset Inflation Concern

Stocks powered higher Thursday as investors appeared to shrug off accelerating inflation signals, as well as a hawkish Federal Reserve, ahead of a busy slate of bank and blue-chip earnings. At last check the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 494 points, or 1.44%, to 34,872, while the S&P 500 advanced...
STOCKS
schiffgold.com

As “Transitory” Inflation Persists More Companies Raising Prices to Offset Surging Costs

Consumers have been hit hard in the wallet by inflation this year, with CPI up 5.4% year-on-year in September. But consumer prices are only part of the inflation equation. Producers of goods and services also face rising prices in an inflationary environment. Producer price increases have been even more dramatic than the rise in CPI, and we’re starting to see those higher prices trickle down to consumers. This is yet another indication that inflation is far from “transitory.”
BUSINESS
NBC San Diego

5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Thursday

Here are the most important news, trends and analysis that investors need to start their trading day:. 1. Wall Street set to rebound as earnings, economic data take center stage. U.S. stock futures were higher Thursday as investors picked through strong before-the-bell earnings from two Dow stocks and mixed economic...
STOCKS
Shore News Network

Starbucks sales miss as COVID-19 resurgence hits China

(Reuters) – Starbucks Corp missed market estimates for quarterly same-store sales on Thursday, as a COVID-19 resurgence in China closed stores in several major cities and overshadowed a strong performance by its U.S. business. Fresh lockdowns to curb the spread of the Delta variant in Starbucks’ largest growth market of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
