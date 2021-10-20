CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Currencies

Yen hits four-year low versus dollar as risk appetite improves

By Reuters
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

LONDON (Reuters) – The dollar steadied in early European trading on Wednesday, after an improvement in global risk appetite saw riskier currencies gain and the yen hit a four-year low against the dollar overnight. European stock indexes were mostly up and the U.S. 10-year Treasury yield rose to a...

www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Related
Shore News Network

Asian shares, U.S. futures slip after earnings disappointment

HONG KONG (Reuters) – Asian shares and U.S. stock futures slipped on Friday, as Amazon and Apple quarterly earnings bucked a recent strong trend and growth and inflation fears continued to weigh. Investors, particularly in bond and currency markets, are also worried about varied responses by central banks worldwide to...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Canadian Dollar#Yen#Australian Dollar#U S Federal Reserve#Reuters#European#Treasury#The U S Federal Reserve#Fed
actionforex.com

Dollar and Yen Dropped Again on Risk On Markets

Dollar and Yen dropped sharply overnight on strong risk-on market, as NASDAQ finally caught up and made new record high. The greenback is additionally pressured by the delayed buying in Euro after ECB post-meeting press conference. For now, Canadian Dollar is the third weakest, following the retreat in oil price. On the other hand, Aussie is the strongest one for the week on speculation that RBA would pull ahead rate hikes, while Swiss Franc and Kiwi follow.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Currencies
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Metro International

Aussie dollar firm as bonds tumble, yen looks past BOJ

HONG KONG (Reuters) – Central bank policymakers buffeted currency trading on Thursday as the Australian dollar held firm on growing speculation about the Reserve Bank of Australia’s tightening plans, while the yen steadied as the Bank of Japan kept policy steady as expected. Next on the agenda is the European...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Gold futures finish higher, but stay below the key $1,800 mark

Gold futures climbed on Wednesday, but finished below the key $1,800 mark for a second straight session. "Gold should stabilize here and might not do much of anything" until after both the monetary policy decision from the European Central Bank on Thursday and the U.S. Federal Reserve on Nov. 3, said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda. December gold climbed by $5.40, or 0.3%, to settle at $1,798.80 an ounce following a loss of 0.7% on Tuesday.
MARKETS
investing.com

Dollar Up, Yen Down as Investors Focus on Central Bank Policy Decisions

Investing.com – The dollar was up on Thursday morning in Asia, with the yen and euro on a downward trend ahead of central bank policy decisions in Japan and Europe. The U.S. Dollar Index that tracks the greenback against a basket of other currencies inched up 0.02% to 93.817 by 12:58 AM ET (4:58 AM GMT).
CURRENCIES
AFP

Markets await ECB stimulus clues amid rising inflation

Rising inflation across the eurozone will take centre stage as European Central Bank governors meet on Thursday to debate the future of the bank's monetary policy. Elsewhere in the European Union, rate-setters have reacted sharply to inflation, with both Polish and Czech central banks making their biggest rate rises in years.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Long-dated Treasury yields on track for biggest daily drop in over 3 months

Long-dated Treasury yields on Wednesday were experiencing the biggest slide in months, with buying in long-dated bond yields fueled by concerns about the economic outlook, against expectations that the Federal Reserve will commence the reduction of monthly asset purchases, as early as next week, with an eye toward eventually hiking interest rates, which currently stand at a range between 0% and 0.25%. The 10-year Treasury note yield was 8.3 basis points lower at around 1.538% at last check Wednesday, compared with its 3 p.m. Eastern Time levels. The daily slide for the benchmark Treasury rate, used to price everything from mortgages to car loans, would mark the steepest one-day slide since July 19, according to Dow Jones Market Data. Meanwhile, the 30-year Treasury bond rate was at 1.953%, off 9.8 basis points, which would also mark its sharpest yield slide since July 19.
MARKETS
The Independent

Asian shares pull back, chilled by decline on Wall Street

Asian shares fell Thursday after a retreat on Wall Street as banks and health care companies pulled the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average back from their latest record highs. Shares fell in most major regional markets and oil prices also declined.In Seoul the Kospi edged 0.2% higher, to 3,030.56, after Samsung Electronics reported its highest quarterly profit in three years thanks to continued robust demand for its computer memory chips. Samsung’s dual strength in parts and finished products has allowed it to flourish during the pandemic as millions of people were forced to work at home....
STOCKS
The Independent

Burst of rising prices tests European Central Bank

European Central Bank officials are confronting the highest inflation in more than a decade and supply shortages that are holding back the pandemic recovery as they decide monetary policy Thursday for the 19 European Union countries that use the euro currency. The meeting of the 25-member governing council isn't expected to result in changes to the bank's 1.85 trillion ($2.14 trillion) bond purchase program aimed at getting the economy through the COVID-19 pandemic. But it could lay the groundwork for a December decision on the program that drives down longer-term borrowing costs, easing credit for businesses and supporting growth...
BUSINESS
CNBC

U.S. dollar index falls, Canadian dollar, euro, yen gain

The U.S. dollar lost value against major currencies on Wednesday as the Bank of Canada started off a series of awaited central bank policy comments with a hawkish tone. The moves broke a calm that had settled over the currency markets this week and took the U.S. dollar index down 0.2% to 93.759.
CURRENCIES
Reuters

Aussie slips, yen gains as risk sentiment sours

NEW YORK, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Risk sensitive currencies including the Australian dollar slipped on Thursday and the safe-haven Japanese yen gained as concerns about rising inflation and less loose central bank policy dented risk sentiment. "We're seeing a little bit of a risk-off today and I think that's being...
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

Recovery in Dollar and Yen Capped, Downside Prospects in Euro

The forex markets are staying in mostly consolidation in Asian session. Recovery in Dollar and Yen is so far rather weak, capped by resilient market sentiment. S&P 500 closed at new record high while DOW was not far behind. Major Asian indexes are also trading higher after China’s Evergrande averted default for now after remitting funds for a key interest payment ahead of a 30-day grace period that ends tomorrow. As for the week, Kiwi and Aussie are so far the strongest, followed by Swiss Franc. Dollar, Yen and Loonie are the weakest. Euro is mixed but has the potential to weaken further in crosses.
CURRENCIES
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

58K+
Followers
22K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reached Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy