The Foreign Office has summoned France’s ambassador to the UK for talks on Friday to discuss the country’s seizure of a British scallop trawler, as post-Brexit tensions over fishing licences mount.Liz Truss, the foreign secretary, has accused France of issuing “disappointing and disproportionate” threats against Britain and said she expects Catherine Colonna, who operates out of the French embassy in London, to provide an adequate explanation. It comes after France detained a Scottish-owned fishing boat in waters off its coast on Thursday, after threatening to hit the UK with further measures next week unless more French vessels are granted...

EUROPE ・ 37 MINUTES AGO