FIFA

Japan: Latest Famitsu review scores

My Nintendo News
 8 days ago

FIFA 22 (PS5, PS4, Switch) – 9/9/9/9 [36/40]. Kena: Bridge of Spirits (PS5, PS4) – 7/9/8/7 [31/40]. WRC 10 FIA World...

mynintendonews.com

pushsquare.com

Poll: What Review Score Would You Give Deathloop?

It's been a whole month since the release of Deathloop on PlayStation 5. Dishonored developer Arkane's newest non-linear excursion was a hit with critics, attracting high review scores across the board. We gave it a very respectable 8/10 in our Deathloop PS5 review, in which we concluded: "Few games have the confidence and swagger of Deathloop. It may be the final game out of Arkane Studios to hit Sony consoles, but the developer goes out with an undisputed bang."
ClutchPoints

Demon Slayer The Hinokami Chronicles Review – CyberConnect2’s latest anime fighter

Demon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles is the first video game adaptation of the anime series of the same name. Demon Slayer is one of the most popular shonen titles. With its anime series being available on Netflix, it has grown more popular, receiving attention even in the west. The Hinokami Chronicles adapts the first season of the anime series, leading up to the events of the first film, Mugen Train. CyberConnect2, well-known for adapting shonen anime series into action-packed fighting games, handled the adaptation of The Hinokami Chronicles. For fans of the anime, this game is a godsend, their first chance to finally slay demons and execute water breathing style sword techniques themselves. But how good was The Hinokami Chronicles in adapting the anime, and how well does it translate into the video game form? Let’s find out in our Demon Slayer review for the PS5.
Nintendo Enthusiast

Famitsu sales: Big debuts for Metroid Dread and Switch OLED in Japan

Last week was a big one for video game sales in Japan with huge debuts for Nintendo, including Metroid Dread and the Nintendo Switch OLED model. Famitsu has released its latest software and hardware sales estimates from Japanese retailers during the week of October 4 to October 10, 2021. Overall,...
My Nintendo News

Japan: Famitsu says Nintendo Switch (OLED Model) sold 138,409 units in launch weekend

Japanese sales tracker Famitsu has announced that the Nintendo Switch (OLED Model), which became available to Japanese consumers on Friday 8th October, shifted a respectable 138,409 units, showing that Nintendo continues to rule the console space in the land of the rising sun. Famitsu previously announced that Nintendo Switch launch sales were 330,637 units in 2017 and the Switch Lite shifted 177,936 units in 2019.
nintendosoup.com

Famitsu: Sakurai Says A Chance Meeting Led To Sora Joining Smash Ultimate

Famitsu has published another installment of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate creator Masahiro Sakurai’s column for the magazine, and some translations have begun surfacing online. In the column, Sakurai reveals an interesting tidbit about how Sora from Kingdom Hearts managed to join Super Smash Bros. Ultimate as its final DLC fighter....
BGR.com

Black Friday video game deals: PS5, Xbox Series X, more

The Planning for the holidays is a must in this day and age. You’re likely going to need to allocate some money from your budget on what you purchase for others around that time. Hot items that are going to cost more during the year are usually purchased on Black Friday or Cyber Monday. That’s because some of the best deals you’ll find are during that time. We’re here to keep track of some of the best Black Friday deals out there. Make sure to visit our posts on TVs, smart home deals, laptops, and more. But we’re here to discuss...
My Nintendo News

UK charts: September 2021’s best-selling systems were PS5, Xbox Series X|S, with Switch in 3rd

UK video game software and hardware data for the month of September have arrived and the Nintendo Switch was pushed to third place as more stock became available for Sony’s PlayStation 5 and Microsoft’ s Xbox Series X|S consoles. The best-selling game of the month was FIFA 22 which was easily the No.1 game for the month. Games Industry journalist Christopher Dring points out that two years ago, most FIFA game sales were in a box. Now FIFA 22’s launch was 77% digital. Showcasing just how popular digital games have become while boxed games sales are in decline. In fact, video games sales were up 25% compared to September 2020.
My Nintendo News

Nintendo announces Advance Wars 1+2 Re-Boot Camp will now launch Spring 2022

Nintendo of America has announced this afternoon that the long-awaited reboot of Advance Wars 1+2, which was originally due to launch on Nintendo Switch in December will now come to the console in spring 2022. The company says that Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp needs a little more time in the oven for fine tuning and presumably they will share a new release date nearer the time. That means that the big two Christmas games for the Nintendo Switch will be Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Pokemon Shining Pearl.
vg247.com

Age of Empires 4 reviews round-up - all the scores

Age of Empires 4 is releasing later this week, and with its embargo having been lifted today, there are numerous reviews of the highly anticipated RTS title popping up across the internet. Ahead of its release, we thought it best to compile a list of review scores to help you judge whether the game should be your next big buy (or Game Pass download)!
My Nintendo News

Fatal Frame director thinking about remastering other games in series

Makoto Shibata, the director behind the long-running Fatal Frame games, has taken part in a recent interview with German site JPgames. The first game in the Fatal Frame series made its debut on the PlayStation 2 and the original Xbox back in 2001. Koei Tecmo recently released an enhanced version of the Wii U Fatal Frame game Fatal Frame: Maiden of Black Water to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the horror series. During the interview Mr. Shibata was asked whether Koei Tecmo had plans to remaster any of the older games in the phycological horror series, to which he replied that while they do not have concrete plans at present, the reactions that the team received when the remaster was announced exceeded the teams expectations. So now Mr. Shibata is considering looking at the Fatal Frame back catalogue and possibly remastering previous games in the series.
My Nintendo News

Stylish black hairstyles added in Monster Hunter Rise Version 3.5.0 (patch notes)

Capcom says it has listened to feedback and has included three additional new hairstyles for players in Monster Hunter Rise. The three new diverse hairstyles have been added for free and are available to download via the Nintendo Switch eShop. Once you have downloaded them from the eShop you just need to visit Senri the Mailman to claim them. Monster Hunter Rise Version 3.5.0 is out now and read on for the patch notes:
My Nintendo News

Square Enix releases new Triangle Strategy trailer

The next big promising tactical RPG from genre powerhouse Square Enix for the Nintendo Switch platform is set to be Triangle Strategy. The game takes nods from classic strategy games from the past such as the much loved PS One classic Final Fantasy Tactics and its unique visual style takes inspiration from Square Enix’s former Switch exclusive Octopath Traveler. Despite Triangle Strategy’s ridiculous name, this tactical game is looking very promising and an early demo of the game is available for you to test out on the Nintendo Switch eShop. You can get your hands on Triangle Strategy for Switch on 4th March, 2022.
My Nintendo News

ToeJam & Earl account teases something in store for ToeJam & Earl 3 20th anniversary

It’s hard to believe but the 20th anniversary of ToeJam & Earl 3 will be upon us next year and the official ToeJam & Earl Twitter account hints that they are planning something special for the occasion. ToeJam & Earl 3: Mission to Earth launched on the original Xbox back in October 2002 and published by both SEGA and Microsoft as the 3D game was originally set to be released on the SEGA Dreamcast. Let’s hope that it is some form of remaster or remake. As always we shall have to wait and see!
PCGamesN

Guardians of the Galaxy game reviews – our roundup of the scores

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy drops tomorrow (October 26), but ahead of its imminent arrival the reviews have begun pouring in, giving us a good idea of what’s in store – and whether it’ll be worth your hard-earned pennies. So, let’s take a look at what the critics have made of the brand-new action-adventure game, shall we?
My Nintendo News

The 26th Tetris 99 Maximus Cup begins later this week

The Tetris 99 26th MAXIMUS CUP event runs from 12 a.m. PT on October 29 to 11:59 p.m. PT on November 1. To participate, you’ll need to be a Nintendo Switch Online member* and play the Tetris 99 online mode during the event period. You’ll earn event points based on your placement in each match. Once you’ve accumulated a total of 100 event points, a new theme will unlock, featuring art, music and Tetrimino designs inspired by the Metroid Dread game**!
