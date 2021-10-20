Japan: Latest Famitsu review scores

Demon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles is the first video game adaptation of the anime series of the same name. Demon Slayer is one of the most popular shonen titles. With its anime series being available on Netflix, it has grown more popular, receiving attention even in the west. The Hinokami Chronicles adapts the first season of the anime series, leading up to the events of the first film, Mugen Train. CyberConnect2, well-known for adapting shonen anime series into action-packed fighting games, handled the adaptation of The Hinokami Chronicles. For fans of the anime, this game is a godsend, their first chance to finally slay demons and execute water breathing style sword techniques themselves. But how good was The Hinokami Chronicles in adapting the anime, and how well does it translate into the video game form? Let’s find out in our Demon Slayer review for the PS5.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO