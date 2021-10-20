Lawmakers probe timeline of NatWest money laundering investigation

Lawyers for Julian Assange on Thursday dismissed US assurances about the treatment awaiting the WikiLeaks founder if he is extradited from Britain, as two days of hearings wrapped up in London. Britain's High Court said it would issue a ruling at a later date, after Washington appealed against a lower court's decision to block Assange's extradition to face a series of US charges related to the mass leak of classified documents. "You've given us much to think about and we will take our time to make our decision," said Ian Burnett, one of the two judges hearing the US appeal in the central London court. Assange's lawyers argued that he remains a suicide risk if extradited to the US, despite new assurances that he would not be held in punishing isolation at a "supermax" federal prison.

