Europe & Australia: Ban on Dying Light in Germany stopping Switch eShop release

Six years after its initial release in 2015, survival horror game "Dying Light" has sustained a high level of popularity due to its unique, if not revolutionary, take on the zombie apocalypse genre. Utilizing elements such as parkour, a brilliantly implemented night-and-day cycle, and a four-player cooperative multiplayer mode, "Dying Light" become a surprise hit and created its own legion of fans who are eagerly awaiting the continuation of the series. While its sequel has been delayed until February 2022, "Dying Light" remains a topic of conversation. This kind of continued engagement has led to "Dying Light: Platinum Edition" — a complete version of the game bundled with its DLC — being ported over to the Nintendo Switch. Unfortunately, due to certain international laws, the digital edition of the latest "Dying Light" port might be in a little trouble.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 8 DAYS AGO