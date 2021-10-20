CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Demand for Rotomolding Compounds Market from Major End-use Sectors to Increase in the Near Future

Las Vegas Herald
 8 days ago

The global rotomolding compounds market is estimated to surge at 11.2% CAGR and close in on a valuation of US$ 7.8 Bn by 2031. Demand for rotomolding compounds is expected to remain prominent for hollow tanks application, especially for storage and portable water tanks. North America is anticipated to...

www.lasvegasherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
Las Vegas Herald

Stretch Wrappers Market to expand by 1.8 times of the current value, by 2031

The global stretch wrappers market is forecast to surpass the valuation of US$ 710 Mn by the end of 2031 projects ESOMAR-certified consulting firm Future Market Insights (FMI). Optimizing consumption with respect of resource availability is an area of improvement among market players. Small scale industries which cannot afford costly automatic stretch wrapping machine depend on manual packaging and daily wage labors.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Organic Baby Diapers Market Will Expand at a Steady CAGR value of 5.9% During Forecast Period 2021-2031

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Organic Baby Diapers market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Organic Baby Diapers.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

In Situ Hybridization Market worth $1.3 billion by 2025 - Size, Industry Trends, Key Players and Forecast

According to the new market research report "In situ Hybridization (ISH) Market by Product (Consumables (Kits, Probes) Software), Technology (FISH (DNA, RNA), CISH), Application (Cancer, Infectious Disease), and End User (Diagnostic Labs, Research Institutes, CROs), Region - Global Forecast to 2025″, published by MarketsandMarkets™,the global In Situ Hybridization Market size is projected to reach USD 1.3 billion by 2025 from USD 0.9 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period.
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plastic Waste#Market Research#Plastic Containers#Market Segments#Cagr#Key Takeaways#Market Study Storage#Polyethylene#R D
Las Vegas Herald

Core Banking Solutions Market Size, Revenue, Product Launches, Regional Share Analysis & Forecast, 2020-2027

Global research report called Core Banking Solutions market was recently published by Reports and Data. to provide guidance for the business. The new research study on Core Banking Solutions market sheds light on the current scope as well as on the upcoming opportunities in the future. To understand the structure of global trading, the report also gives statistical data on local consumption and global consumption. The report also focuses on global major leading industry players of Core Banking Solutions market providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, price, capacity, cost, production, revenue and contact information.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Cryptocurrency Software Market 2021, Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2027

A New Market Study, Titled "Cryptocurrency Software Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges" has been featured on fusionmarketresearch. This global study of the Cryptocurrency Software market offers an overview of the existing market trends, drivers, restrictions, and metrics and also offers a viewpoint for important segments. The report also tracks product and services demand growth forecasts for the market. There is also to the study approach a detailed segmental review. A regional study of the global Cryptocurrency Software industry is also carried out in North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Near East & Africa. The report mentions growth parameters in the regional markets along with major players dominating the regional growth.
SOFTWARE
Las Vegas Herald

Caprylic Acid Market Size, Revenue Share, Drivers & Trends Analysis, 2020-2028 | Reports and Data

Reports and Data have recently added a new report titled "Global Caprylic Acid Market Research Report 2021" to its ever-expanding repository which offers a comprehensive overview of the Caprylic Acid market including current and emerging trends, consumer behavior patterns, competitor strategies, brand promotions, and product launches, among others. The report covers the initial and future impact assessment of the COVID-19 pandemic on the overall market and offers key insights into the remuneration condition in a post-COVID-19 scenario. The report also offers key insights into production and consumption ratio, import/export, supply and demand patterns, market share, market size, and revenue growth. The study also offers a comprehensive outlook for the driving and restraining factors along with micro and macro-economic factors expected to affect the growth of the industry.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Internet Retailing to Offer Better Profit Margins for Probiotic Cosmetic Products Market: States Fact.MR

250 Pages of Research Study Published by Fact.MR, a Leading Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider Offers Riveting Insights into Key Factors Accelerating the Growth of the Global Probiotic Cosmetic Products Market over the Assessment Period 2021-2031. The rising awareness for microbiome cosmetic products has augmented the growth of the...
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
Las Vegas Herald

Antimicrobial Packaging Market: An Exclusive Study on Upcoming Trends and Growth Opportunities

Opportunities in the antimicrobial packaging market have evolved through a number of stages. Lucintel has found the future of this market to be promising; the antimicrobial packaging market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5%-7%. In this market, pouches are the largest segment by pack type, whereas food & beverages is largest by application. Players can benefit from the available opportunities like growth of the food & beverage, healthcare, personal care, consumer goods, & agricultural product industries, growing population, and economic development.
INDUSTRY
Las Vegas Herald

Innovation-Based Stability To Keep The Interventional Pulmonology Market Going

As per Persistence Market Research analysis, the global interventional pulmonology market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of more than 4%over the forecast period (2021 – 2031). Interventional pulmonology is an area of pulmonary medicine that deals specifically with minimally invasive endoscopic and percutaneous procedures for the diagnosis and treatment...
HEALTH
Las Vegas Herald

Drone-as-a-Service Market Next Big Thing : Major Giants Aerodyne, Airobotics, Azur Drones

The latest research on "Global Drone-as-a-Service Report 2021" offered by HTF MI provides a comprehensive investigation into the geographical landscape, industry size along with the revenue estimation of the business. Additionally, the report also highlights the challenges impeding market growth and expansion strategies employed by leading companies in the "Market".
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Electric Vehicle Fast Charging System Market Future Prospects 2027 | Siemens, ABB, EVBox

The latest research on "Global Electric Vehicle Fast Charging System Report 2021" offered by HTF MI provides a comprehensive investigation into the geographical landscape, industry size along with the revenue estimation of the business. Additionally, the report also highlights the challenges impeding market growth and expansion strategies employed by leading companies in the "Market".
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Global Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumour Market to be Driven by Growing Awareness Regarding the Disease in the Forecast Period of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, 'Global Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumour Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026', gives an in-depth analysis of the global gastrointestinal stromal tumour market, assessing the market based on its segments like treatment type, indication, end use, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter's Five Forces models.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Refrigerated Transport Market Global Size, Share, Trends, Growth Opportunity, Business Boosting Strategies and Forecast to 2027

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global refrigerated transport market was estimated at USD 14.8 Billion in 2019 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2019 to reach 23.1 Billion by the year 2027. Refrigerated transport is associated with temperature-controlled and conditioned freight shipment of perishable food items that include fruits & vegetables, dairy products, confectionery, seafood, fish, and meat. The temperature-controlled system is designed intellectually to keep the food stored within it for longer. An increasing number of small and large food chains across the globe, coupled with the growing Hotel and Restaurant sector, especially across developing economies, are projected to foster the demand for frozen food (raw materials) which is further expected to drive the growth of global refrigerated transport market during the foreseeable years.
INDUSTRY
Las Vegas Herald

Adults Floatation Devices Market is Projected to Register a CAGR Value of 4.9% During Forecast Period 2021-2031

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Adults Floatation Devices market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Adults Floatation Devices.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Construction Equipment Market By Equipment (Excavators, Crawlers Excavators, Wheeled Excavators) and By End Use (Construction, Mining, Agriculture & Forestry) - Forecast 2021-2031

The construction equipment market is poised to expand at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period of 2020 to 2030. Construction equipment is specially designed machinery used to perform construction operations in various industries such as mining, construction, ports, manufacturing, and forestry, among others. This equipment is used for various functions such as drilling, hauling, excavating, paving, and grading.
AGRICULTURE
Las Vegas Herald

Polystyrene Foam Market is Projected to Reach $32.2 Billion - Size, Industry Trends, Key Players and Forecast to 2026

According to the new market researchreport "Polystyrene Foam Market by Resin Type (EPS AND XPS), End-use Industry (Construction and Industrial Insulation, Packaging, Building and Construction), Region(APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East & Africa) - Global Forecast to 2026″ The global Polystyrene Foam market size will grow to USD 32.2 billion by 2026 from USD 26.4 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 4.1% during the 2021-2026 period. The use of Polystyrene Foam in building & construction, packaging industry and others is expected to increase in APAC in the next five years.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Innovation-Based Discernment To Drive The Corneal Implants Market

The global Corneal Implants Market is bound to witness a CAGR worth satiating In Upcoming Years. In the era of cloud computing, the cloud revolution is there to break the stereotypes. Several key stakeholders are going for cloud hosting solutions providers to enhance their accounting services. This migration to cloud technology is making way for the enterprises to simplify their daily tasks, that too, conveniently and cost-effectively. As such, the industry could be on the "cloud computing nine" in the forecast period.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Aerospace Composites Market Application, Trends, Aircraft Type, Resin Type and Forecast 2027

The global Aerospace Composites market is forecast to reach USD 63.37 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The global aerospace composites market is expected to experience significant growth due to the increased production of aircraft due to the boom in the aeronautical industry. The aerospace sector contributes to a significant share of the composite market due to the increased use of light materials for interior and exterior parts. The increase in air traffic associated with the number of low-cost carriers coming to emerging Asia-Pacific and Latin American economies to facilitate air travel is expected to be a key driver for the aviation industry, which will lead to, the growth in the aerospace composites market. Besides, the improved standard of living associated with the aerospace industry of laissez-faire in the Middle East has led to an increase in demand for cheap air travel, which is expected to have a positive impact on the market during the forecast period.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

Comments / 0

Community Policy