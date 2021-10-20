Demand Scenario of Soybean By-products Market to Reveal Positive Outlook Through 2031:Persistence Market Research

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global refrigerated transport market was estimated at USD 14.8 Billion in 2019 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2019 to reach 23.1 Billion by the year 2027. Refrigerated transport is associated with temperature-controlled and conditioned freight shipment of perishable food items that include fruits & vegetables, dairy products, confectionery, seafood, fish, and meat. The temperature-controlled system is designed intellectually to keep the food stored within it for longer. An increasing number of small and large food chains across the globe, coupled with the growing Hotel and Restaurant sector, especially across developing economies, are projected to foster the demand for frozen food (raw materials) which is further expected to drive the growth of global refrigerated transport market during the foreseeable years.

