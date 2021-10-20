CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

FOOTBALL WEEK 10 PREVIEW: Apalachee still in running for second-place region finish with three games left

mainstreetnews.com
 8 days ago

With three weeks left in the high school football regular season in Georgia, Clarke Central has a firm grip on first place in GHSA Region 8-AAAAA and can clinch its second straight region title this week with a win over Loganville. But after that, the state playoff picture is...

www.mainstreetnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

Georgia does not want Alabama in SEC Championship Game, says David Pollack

Equipped with the nation’s top defense, Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs dismantled Clemson in the season-opener and have only padded their resume since, ripping through SEC competition with four consecutive victories by 20 or more points. But that doesn’t mean everything will be easy for Georgia down the stretch, or that an SEC Championship is in the bag -- even if Alabama looks down after an upset loss at Texas A&M.
ALABAMA STATE
Roll 'Bama Roll

Jumbo Package: Is Ed Orgeron hinting at a forfeit of next week’s Alabama game?

Happy Thursday, everyone. As you well know, Alabama is set to face LSU following this weekend’s bye. Lame duck coach Ed Orgeron made some pretty alarming comments yesterday. The LSU Tigers have so few players available because of injuries that they will be unable to hold a full football practice Wednesday, coach Ed Orgeron told reporters during a conference call.
ALABAMA STATE
The Trussville Tribune

Three Alabama high schools forfeit region games

From The Tribune staff reports MONTGOMERY –Anniston High School, St. Luke’s Episcopal High School and Leroy High School football programs have been fined for violating AHSAA eligibility rules. Anniston High School allowed a student to participate in two contests in violation of the AHSAA Academic Rule. As a result, Anniston’s football program must forfeit all […]
ALABAMA STATE
The Decatur Daily

Previews of this week's games

Coaches: Jeremy Perkins (83-52) is in his 12th season at Austin. Chris Yeager (129-57) is in his 16th season at Mountain Brook. This season: Austin (4-5), Mountain Brook (8-1) Last meeting: Mountain Brook beat Austin 31-22 last season. Broadcast: There is a video broadcast available on YouTube. Search for Austin...
FOOTBALL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
Canby Herald

Cougar boys run to 6th place finish

Canby's cross country team has final tune-up before a break and then the conference championshipsIn its final tune-up before the conference championships, the Canby cross country team stretched its legs at the Champoeg Invitational on Oc. 8. The boys team demonstrated some nice potential with a sixth-place finish out of 15 teams that fielded scoring squads. Tommy O'Neil led the Cougar effort with a 21st place finish in a time of 16 minutes, 22. 50 seconds over the 5,000 meter course. He was followed by Maddox Oliver in 29th place (16:54.50), Joel Ibarra in 32nd spot (17:15.70), and Jack Joyce in 34th (17:32.10). Canby's fifth scoring runner would be Andrew Dewar, who came home in 50th with a time of 18:05.20. Also competing for the Cougars were Rhett Smith (80th, 18:58.50) and Ryan Petterson (88th, 19:20.50). On the girls side, Canby didn't field a team. Now the Cougars will turn to finishing up training as they prepare for the Three Rivers League Championships on Wednesday, Oct. 27 at Clackamas Community College. Racing starts at 2:30 with varsity women going off at 4:20 p.m. and varsity men at 4:50 p.m. {loadposition sub-article-01}
CANBY, OR
Houston Chronicle

Saturday's Week 7 regional college football previews

When/where: 2 p.m. at Robinson Stadium, Grambling, La. Update: Quarterback Andrew Body led TSU to its first victory over Southern (35-31) since 2010 last week and picked up SWAC Offensive Player of the Week honors. Noah Bodden has established himself as Grambling’s starting quarterback. Prairie View A&M (4-1) at Bethune-Cookman...
COLLEGE SPORTS
accesswdun.com

Football: Three huge region battles headline Week 10 radio schedule

Buckle up football fans, the season is about to get even more interesting. As the final three weeks of the schedule kicks off on Friday, several area teams continue to battle for a top playoff spot. Region 7-3A might be the most interesting with Cherokee Bluff, Dawson County and North...
FOOTBALL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thomas Jefferson
The Ledger

Week 8 of high school football: Previews of Friday night's games for Polk County teams

Auburndale (6-0) at Lake Wales (5-1) Where: Legion Field, Lakeshore Blvd, Lake Wales. Outlook: This is a Class 6A, District 7 game. The winner will be in first place and in control of the district. Lake Wales is 1-0 and Auburndale is 2-0 in district play. Lake Wales is 11-4 vs. Auburndale since 2004. The Highlanders have won two in a row. The Bloodhounds' last win over Lake Wales was 38-6 in 2016. Lake Wales' Marquish Seabon leads the county in rushing with 1,208 yards and is one of two backs with more than 1,000 yards.
POLK COUNTY, FL
miamistudent.net

Football week seven preview: Miami looks to top Akron in Homecoming game

This weekend, the Miami University RedHawks football team looks to bounce back with a win over the University of Akron. The game takes place at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9, at Yager Stadium. The RedHawks lost last week against Eastern Michigan. Sophomore quarterback A.J. Mayer had an up-and-down performance, completing...
AKRON, OH
dailypostathenian.com

Cherokees take down Walker Valley, eye second place in region

CHARLESTON — Coach Bo Cagle made one thing clear to his squad at halftime: the only team that was beating McMinn County was McMinn County. Four turnovers marred the first half for the Cherokees, but they didn’t commit any more in the second half. Instead they rang up 28 consecutive points against Walker Valley, turning a 14-14 halftime deadlock into a 42-21 takedown of the Mustangs on Friday at Walker Valley High School.
MCMINN COUNTY, TN
chagrinvalleytoday.com

Lancers finish in second place at Division III state tournament

After setting a goal to capture first place after a third-place finish last year, the Gilmour Lancers boys’ golf team fell short of its ultimate goal. Gilmour finished second at the Division III state tournament behind Hiland last Saturday afternoon at the Ohio State University Scarlet Course. “We played great...
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High School Football#American Football#Warriors#Eastside
Times-Review

Lady Cats qualify for regionals with 3rd-place finish

HILLSBORO — Led by a seasoned trio of runners, the Godley Lady Cats are headed to the Class 4A Region II championships after a third-place finish Thursday at the District 11-4A meet. Godley finished with 58 points in the team standings, just one point behind second-place Waxahachie Life, but just...
GODLEY, TX
scorebooklive.com

SBLive Washington podcast: Previewing, predicting the state’s best Week 7 high school football games

Week 7 of the Washington high school football season is here and the predictions are in. Reporters Todd Milles and Andy Buhler forecasted Auburn Riverside-Auburn Mountainview (6:10 mark), Union at Skyview (10:12), Mount Si at Eastlake (14:06), Camas at Tumwater (16:04), Rainier Beach at Eastside Catholic (23:17), Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls) at Riverside (27:45), Squalicum at Sedro-Woolley (29:44), Graham-Kapowsin (32:05) at Sumner and Onalaska at Kalama (35:41).
WASHINGTON STATE
myhorrynews.com

Aynor outlasts Loris to clinch second place in region

Aynor head coach Jason Allen was overcome with emotion following the Blue Jackets' 30-18 road win over region foe Loris Friday night. “The word of the week was adversity,” Allen said. “Every time we come to this field, it’s always a battle. After everything they went through tonight, it makes you proud as a coach.”
AYNOR, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
offtackleempire.com

The Worst Slate Of Big Ten Football Games Of 2021: Previewing Week 8

It’s getting colder out. Just in time for Big Ten football season to heat up. First, let’s talk about what happened around the country this week, starting with Ole Miss and Joe Milton time. How did Lane Kiffin become must-see TV every single week?. Things change fast at LSU. Texas...
COLLEGE SPORTS
discoverhometown.com

North Shore football: HUHS finishes second, Bay tops Slinger

The last slate of regular season Friday games for Wisconsin high school football on Oct. 15 settled the North Shore Conference title in favor of Whitefish Bay as Hartford finished tied for second, while West Bend East and West lost their final games of the season. A late rally for...
SLINGER, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy