FOOTBALL WEEK 10 PREVIEW: Apalachee still in running for second-place region finish with three games left

Canby's cross country team has final tune-up before a break and then the conference championshipsIn its final tune-up before the conference championships, the Canby cross country team stretched its legs at the Champoeg Invitational on Oc. 8. The boys team demonstrated some nice potential with a sixth-place finish out of 15 teams that fielded scoring squads. Tommy O'Neil led the Cougar effort with a 21st place finish in a time of 16 minutes, 22. 50 seconds over the 5,000 meter course. He was followed by Maddox Oliver in 29th place (16:54.50), Joel Ibarra in 32nd spot (17:15.70), and Jack Joyce in 34th (17:32.10). Canby's fifth scoring runner would be Andrew Dewar, who came home in 50th with a time of 18:05.20. Also competing for the Cougars were Rhett Smith (80th, 18:58.50) and Ryan Petterson (88th, 19:20.50). On the girls side, Canby didn't field a team. Now the Cougars will turn to finishing up training as they prepare for the Three Rivers League Championships on Wednesday, Oct. 27 at Clackamas Community College. Racing starts at 2:30 with varsity women going off at 4:20 p.m. and varsity men at 4:50 p.m.

