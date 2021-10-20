CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Czech Republic hit by rise of infections unseen since April

By VLADIMIR ISACHENKOV - Associated Press
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePRAGUE (AP) — The Czech Republic has been hit by a...

Czechs report highest daily tally of COVID-19 cases since April

PRAGUE (Reuters) – The Czech Republic detected 2,521 new cases of COVID-19 on Oct. 18, the highest daily tally since late April, data from the Health Ministry showed on Tuesday. The Czech government has opted not to tighten anti-epidemic measures, focusing on vaccination instead as data show that most of...
Czech Republic imposes new restrictions as infections soar

PRAGUE (AP) — The Czech Republic has been hit by a steep rise in coronavirus infections that have reached levels unseen since late April. In response, the government on Wednesday approved new measures to tame the surge. Face coverings will be mandatory at workplaces, starting on Monday. And as of Nov 1, restaurants, bars, nightclubs and other indoor places in the Czech Republic will need to check whether the patrons have the required COVID-19 certificate.T he Czech Republic’s day-to-day increase in new COVID-19 cases reached 3,246 on Tuesday, more than double the cases a week ago. The rising infections have also been accompanied by rising COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths.
Czech Republic's Babis says he will hand over to new government

PRAGUE, Czech Republic — A week after a tied election, the Czech Republic's populist Prime Minister Andrej Babis has said he will hand over the reins of power to the next government. "We will hand over (government business) to the new coalition and go into opposition," the founder of the...
Global Work & Travel: Teach in Czech Republic

Infections soar as Czech authorities urge vaccination

PRAGUE (AP) — Coronavirus infections in the Czech Republic have soared to the highest levels in more than half a year as authorities call on people to get vaccinated. The Health Ministry said the daily tally of new cases jumped to 4,262 on Monday, 1,733 more than a week ago. It was the highest daily increase since April 13.
Czech daily COVID-19 cases top 6,000 for first time since April

PRAGUE (Reuters) – The Czech Republic reported 6,274 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, almost doubling in a week as the country struggles to contain a new wave of the pandemic. The latest number is the highest since April 7 in the country of 10.7 million. Hospitalisations have risen to 1,146...
Vaccine reluctance in Eastern Europe brings high COVID cost

Truck driver Andriy Melnik never took the coronavirus seriously. With a friend, he bought a fake vaccination certificate so his travel documents would appear in order when he hauled cargo to other parts of Europe.His view changed after the friend caught COVID-19 and ended up in an intensive care unit on a ventilator.“It's not a tall tale. I see that this disease kills, and strong immunity wouldn't be enough -- only a vaccine can offer protection,” said Melnik, 42, as he waited in Kyiv to get his shot. “I'm really scared and I'm pleading with doctors to help me...
Bird flu case reported in Czech Republic

Reuters reports that the low-pathogenic H5N1 bird flu outbreak was identified at a commercial poultry farm in Rohozna, 130 kilometres (80.78 miles) from the capital Prague. State veterinary authorities say that nearly 5,000 birds will be culled on the farm site. A protective, 2-km perimeter will be set around the...
Putin orders Russian workers to stay home for a week as he slams his own relatives for refusing to take the covid vaccine - as the country battles record deaths amid measly 32% jab uptake

Vladimir Putin has ordered all Russian workers to stay home for a week as he slammed the public - including his own relatives - for its vaccine hesitancy. The Kremlin reported a consecutive record daily Covid toll with 1,028 deaths on Wednesday, bringing its total fatalities to 226,353 - by far the highest in Europe.
WOW: Canada Just Announced That All Travelers Will Be Required To Be Fully Vaccinated Even To Travel Domestically

I travel to 20+ countries a year sharing my firsthand knowledge of reward travel, travel credit card deals, travel tips and more. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau just announced that all travelers must be vaccinated, even those traveling domestically. At 39:25 in the video below, the Prime Minister announces: “Mandatory vaccination on travel. By the end of October, everyone 12 and over on a plane or train within Canada should be fully vaccinated. There will be a short period where people who are in the process of getting vaccinated can show a negative COVID-19 test. By the end of November, if you’re 12 or older and want to fly or take the train, you will have to be fully vaccinated as will staff. Testing will no longer be an option.”
Experts warn UK against 'blindly' following US in jabbing healthy five-year-olds against Covid because the reasons are 'scientifically weak' — as FDA panel approves Pfizer's vaccine for primary school-aged children

Arguments to vaccinate children as young as five against Covid are 'scientifically weak', British experts claimed today after the US moved closer to jabbing infants. An advisory panel to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) yesterday almost unanimously agreed the benefits of giving under-12s Pfizer's jab outweighed risks. American health...
Gazelle, Czech Republic

Gazelle is a 166km-long onshore pipeline project operated by NET4GAS. This gas pipeline, with a maximum diameter of 55 inches, starts at Usti nad Labem (Czech Republic) and ends in Bavaria (Germany). The Gazelle project started operations in 2013 and is owned by NET4GAS. The Gazelle project is associated with...
Japan keeps tourism freeze despite plunge in virus cases

TOKYO (AP) — Filled with pink and fuzzy things and cuddly bears, 6%DOKIDOKI, a tiny store in the heart of Tokyo’s Harajuku district, is bursting with “kawaii,” the Japanese for “cuteness.”. What it doesn’t have enough of, as in zero, are foreign tourists. And it could sure use some.
Girl, 8, who disappeared on a family hiking trip to a forest on the German-Czech border found alive after two days in freezing weather without food or water

A German girl who was lost for two days in a forest along the German-Czech border was found alive by rescuers on Tuesday. Eight-year-old Julia Sleegers, from Berlin, was separated from her family on Sunday and became lost in thick woodland near Mount Cerchov, spending around 45 hours by herself in freezing weather without food or water.
Another Virus Spreading In China Is Causing 'Concern', Expert Says

A recent outbreak of bird flu among residents in China is raising concern among experts, who have warned that the new strain could potentially be deadlier than a previously circulating strain. China has reported 21 human infections of the H5N6 strain of bird flu this year to the World Health...
'She had the mental capacity of a five-year-old': Paris Fury reveals her sister Romain, 36, was left with brain damage after contracting whooping cough when she was six weeks old

Paris Fury has revealed her sister Romain has the mental capacity of a 'five-year-old' after she developed whooping cough when she was six weeks old. The wife of boxer Tyson Fury shared her secret family heartache in her new memoir Love and Fury, explaining she was left with brain damage after battling the disease as an infant.
