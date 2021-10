I realize that the last thing you want to think about right now is cold, snowy, and icy weather, and the dangerous road conditions that will surely come with it - but the Indiana Department of Transportation has to think about things like that. INDOT is preparing now for winter, and what I'm sure will be a busy time for them. One way to prepare is to hire a bunch of drivers, and that's what they are hoping to do at an upcoming statewide hiring event.

