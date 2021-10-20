CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visual Art

Inside the world of the man who built ‘America’s Stonehenge’

By Peter D. Kramer, New York State Team
Hornell Evening Tribune
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter lockdowns and quarantines, you might think you know what solitude looks like. You made sourdough? Learned the piano? Took up gardening?. The true and incredible story of Harvey Fite says "Hold my beer." Harvey Fite created a 6½-acre sculpture garden that...

www.eveningtribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
FingerLakes1

Inside America’s most unique games

The United States has no shortage of unique oddities—especially those related to history. Across the country, it seems every small town has its own special legacy of traditions, whether being home to the world’s largest rocking chair (Casey, Illinois) or the resting place of a famous person like Jesse James (Kearney, Missouri).
GAMBLING
IFLScience

Native Americans Are Not Who We Thought They Were, Study Finds

A widely believed theory about the origins of Native Americans has been dealt a huge blow by a new genetic analysis of ancient teeth, implying the ancient inhabitants of what is now America were not who we thought they were. The theory, largely based on archaeological evidence found at Native...
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sculpture Garden#The Man Who#Peterkramer
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Sculpture
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
Daily Mail

Japanese wolf extinct for 115 years is found to be the closest known wild relative of the modern dog: DNA scraped from museum specimens confirms the link

The modern dog broke off from its feral cousin, the gray wolf, some 20,000 to 40,000 years ago, but following that ancient family tree has proven difficult, since no living wolf species are genetically very closely related to the domesticated canine. Now, researchers have found your pet puppy's closest known...
ANIMALS
BHG

These 4 Decorating Mistakes Are Why Most Homes Don't Look Pulled Together, According to Interior Designers

These 4 Decorating Mistakes Are Why Most Homes Don't Look Pulled Together, According to In. While it's true that interior design is never really complete, it can also feel impossible to get started amidst our busy lives. Between school drop-offs, long hours at the office, or simply the fear of getting it wrong, there are so many reasons why decorating our homes doesn't top the priority list.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Smithonian

Hundreds of Ornate, Rock-Cut Tombs Discovered in Ancient Turkish City

Excavations at Blaundos in Uşak, Turkey, have revealed 400 rock-cut tombs dated to 1,800 years ago, when the ancient city was under Roman control. Many of the tombs are decorated with images of vine branches, bunches of grapes, flowers, animals and mythological figures, the state-run Anadolu Agency (AA) reports. Blaundos...
WORLD
CNN

Why a 7-foot tall Harambe statue popped up outside Facebook headquarters

Why a 7-foot tall Harambe statue popped up outside Facebook headquarters. A gigantic bronze statue of Harambe, a gorilla that was shot dead at the Cincinnati Zoo in 2016, was installed on Tuesday in front of Facebook's headquarters in California before it was quickly removed. The 7-foot tall installation was accompanied by 10,000 bananas, which were laid at the foot of the company's blue logo.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Apartment Therapy

I’ve Painted My Kitchen Cabinets 4 Times, and This Is the Best Paint for Budget Kitchen Makeovers — I Promise!

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. The first time I painted kitchen cabinets, it was a slapdash affair. I was living in a rental apartment with a very absent landlord, and I figured I wouldn’t lose my deposit for painting the hideous cabinets. This was before there were thousands of how-to videos on YouTube, so I did what any twenty-year-old would do when they needed DIY advice: I called my dad. He recommended washing the cabinets with TSP (a heavy-duty cleaner you can find at home centers and hardware stores) before lightly sanding and priming, and then eventually painting with semi-gloss latex paint. The results were admittedly not professional-looking, but the fresh coat of white paint was a major improvement on the grungy looking wood. From then on, I was hooked on the power of paint to transform a less-than-luxe kitchen.
INTERIOR DESIGN
praisedc.com

Here We Go Again: White VA Councilman Wears Blackface While Dressed As ‘Coming To America’s’ Randy Watson

You know—maybe it’s about time we unofficially rename Halloween “White People, Don’t Get Yourselves Beat Up” Day. It seems like every October, some melanin-redacted person, or group of people, gets lit up and dragged across social media because they refuse to learn that the inclusion of blackface in white people’s costumes is no longer acceptable. Really, it was never acceptable, but now white people have largely come to glory on the fact that America’s history of minstrel and caricature when it comes to how Black people are mocked and portrayed has made it rightfully taboo for any form of blackface to be used in the 21st century.
SOCIETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy