CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Bill de Blasio to announce COVID-19 vaccine mandate for all city workers

By Raymond Hicks
wmleader.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMayor de Blasio is set to announce a coronavirus vaccine requirement for all municipal employees Wednesday, The Post has learned. The city workers — including firefighters and cops — will have to get...

wmleader.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill De Blasio
CBS New York

FDNY Planning Big Anti-COVID Vaccine Mandate Demonstration For Thursday Morning Outside Gracie Mansion

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Friday deadline is approaching for city workers to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Employees from all departments are protesting — some by not providing city services and others by organizing rallies. On Wednesday, CBS2’s Lisa Rozner heard from the FDNY about a planned demonstration. Union leaders told her tens of thousands of firefighters will participate in a rally Thursday at 11 a.m. outside Gracie Mansion. COVID VACCINE New York State book online here or call 1-833-NYS-4-VAX New York City book online here or call 877-VAX-4NYC Track NYC vaccinations by zip code Nassau County more info here Suffolk County more info here Westchester County more info here New Jersey book online here or call 1-855-568-0545 Connecticut book online here This...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

NYC correction officer union chief gets COVID-19 shot as Mayor de Blasio’s vaccination mandate looms

Weeks after declaring he wasn’t vaccinated, the influential head of the city’s biggest correction officers union has gotten the jab. Correction Officers Benevolent Association Benny Boscio — who leads the workforce with the lowest vaccination rate of any city agency — received the COVID-19 vaccination this month, his spokesman Michael Skelly said. He thus joins the two other correction union ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

Hochul and de Blasio get COVID vaccine boosters

NEW YORK - In separate events, New York's governor and New York City's mayor each received a COVID-19 vaccine booster shot on Monday. Gov. Kathy Hochul attended the grand opening of Binghamton University's Decker College of Nursing and Health Sciences in Broome County. After delivering remarks and participating in the ribbon-cutting, the governor sat down in front of the attendees and received a Moderna booster, her office said.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Mayor De Blasio Doubles Down On Municipal Workers Vaccine Mandate: ‘We Have Contingency Plans In Place’

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Municipal workers have a week to get the COVID-19 vaccine or risk being put on unpaid leave. The new mandate comes with pushback and staffing concerns across city agencies. Get the vaccine to get paid — that’s the message to police, fire, EMS, and all other city workers, a demand Mayor Bill de Blasio doubled down on Thursday morning, CBS2’s Jenna DeAngelis reported. “We’re saying get vaccinated or you go on leave without pay,” de Blasio said. The city says 71% of those affected by this mandate already got at least one dose. One fully vaccinated city employee, who asked...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brooklyn#Covid 19 Vaccine#Mayor De Blasio#The Post#Department Of Education#City Hall#Getty
Daily News

De Blasio: 84% of all NYC adults have received at least one COVID shot, 6 million vaccinated

Six million New York City residents have received at least one dose of the COVID vaccine — a milestone Mayor de Blasio touted Thursday as “unbelievable.” “This is a staggering figure. This is how we’re coming back,” the mayor said. “What has it meant? As vaccinations have gone up, hospitalizations have gone down.” To illustrate that point, de Blasio noted that the hospitalization rate for ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
101.5 WPDH

Hochul: New York Is Now ‘Fighting’ a New ‘Pandemic’

While trying to slow the spread of COVID, Gov. Hochul believes New York is now "fighting the pandemic on another front." For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.
PUBLIC HEALTH
NEWS10 ABC

Ex-Gov. Cuomo responds to reports of AG run for governor

ALBANY, N.Y. (WETM) — Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is reacting to an Associated Press report that Attorney General Letitia James—whose investigation into sexual harassment allegations against Cuomo led to his resignation—is set to announce her own candidacy. According to the Associated Press, who cited multiple sources close to James, the Attorney General is […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy