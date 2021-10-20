Bill de Blasio to announce COVID-19 vaccine mandate for all city workers

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Municipal workers have a week to get the COVID-19 vaccine or risk being put on unpaid leave.
The new mandate comes with pushback and staffing concerns across city agencies.
Get the vaccine to get paid — that’s the message to police, fire, EMS, and all other city workers, a demand Mayor Bill de Blasio doubled down on Thursday morning, CBS2’s Jenna DeAngelis reported.
“We’re saying get vaccinated or you go on leave without pay,” de Blasio said.
The city says 71% of those affected by this mandate already got at least one dose. One fully vaccinated city employee, who asked...
