South Jersey things to do: 'Evil Dead', Howl-O-Ween, Wizards, Fall Festivals, Gangsters

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (CW44 News At 10)– Sarasota County Parks, Recreation and Natural Resources, the Baltimore Orioles and the Sarasota Film Festival present Howl-O-Ween Movie Night Spooktacular Saturday, Oct. 23 at Ed Smith Stadium. Enjoy children’s games, activities, and photo opportunities in the stadium concourse and on the baseball field from 5-6:30 p.m. The feature movie, “The Addams Family,” rated PG, will begin at 7 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to bring a blanket to enjoy the movie from the outfield or watch the movie from stadium seating. Social distancing is encouraged. Entry at the left-field gate begins at 5 p.m. Those planning to attend are encouraged to bring one nonperishable food item to benefit All Faiths Food Bank for admission. Children ages 14 and under must be accompanied by an adult. Concessions will be available and sealed water bottles are allowed. Coolers and outside food are not permitted inside the stadium. High heels, folding chairs and strollers are not allowed on the field. Ed Smith Stadium is located at 2700 12th St., Sarasota.

SARASOTA COUNTY, FL ・ 11 DAYS AGO