CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

South Jersey things to do: 'Evil Dead', Howl-O-Ween, Wizards, Fall Festivals, Gangsters

burlingtoncountytimes.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCelebrate Halloween week with ‘Evil Dead: The Musical’. The Landis Theater will present “Evil Dead: The Musical” at 8 p.m. Oct. 25, preview show, and 8 p.m. Oct. 26 to 30. Based on the cult classic series “Evil Dead” starring Bruce Campbell, the musical brings this epic series into...

www.burlingtoncountytimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
atlanticcityweekly.com

Parades, festivals and family fun mark the return of fall in South Jersey

The shore is a funny place. One minute it’s all about beaches, waterparks and ice cream on the boardwalk, and in the blink of an eye we’re all rocking earth-toned sweaters and downing pumpkin-spiced lattes like it’s our job. But such is life in a state where all four seasons actually feel completely different.
ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ
mycommunitysource.com

FALL FUN FOR FAMILIES AND FIDOS AT MARTY’S PLACE HOWL-O-WEEN FAMILY FEST ON OCTOBER 23

Canine Costume Contests, a Leisurely Walk, Hay Rides, Live Music, Games, Activities, Food, Vendors and more will Highlight Festival. Upper Freehold, N.J.—Celebrate the joys of autumn—with or without your canine companion—and help raise funds for senior dogs at Marty’s Place’s Howl-o-Ween Family Fest. The dog-friendly festival will be celebrated at...
FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP, NJ
cbslocal.com

Philadelphia’s Furry Friends Celebrate Howl-O-Ween

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A happy Howl-o-ween from many of Philly’s furry friends. Eyewitness News was in Old City Saturday afternoon for the fall event. Lots of pups showed up dressed to impress for the costume contest. A panel of judges picked out the best of the best from the pack.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wizards#South Jersey#Fall Festival#The Landis Theater#The Seashore Lines#Lightning Raceway#Food Trucks
burlingtoncountytimes.com

Traffic accidents kill three people in South Jersey towns

WINSLOW - A Pennsylvania man died in a one-vehicle crash here, while two other people lost their lives in recent accidents in Burlington and Gloucester counties, police say. A pedestrian also was critically injured in a fourth accident on Route 38 in Maple Shade. William Donaghy, 62, of Philadelphia was...
BURLINGTON, NJ
midislandtimes.com

Levittown Anniversary Howl-o-ween Parade

Pets and their human partners are invited to participate in Levittown 75th Anniversary’s Howl-O-Ween Pet Parade. All domestic animals may participate, but must be accompanied by a partner of human characteristics. Costumes for all participants are encouraged. The free event, open to all Levittown and Island Trees school district residents,...
THEATER & DANCE
NJ.com

Fossil fervor can bring good things to South Jersey | Editorial

The fake dinosaurs are slated to leave the Philadelphia Zoo at the end of the month but, soon, you’ll be able to walk in the steps of the real ones, right in Mantua Township. Prehistoric creatures are so fascinating, especially to kids, that you’re always bound to find nearby some...
WILDLIFE
CBS Atlanta

Howl-O-Ween Movie Night Spooktacular Happening In Sarasota

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (CW44 News At 10)– Sarasota County Parks, Recreation and Natural Resources, the Baltimore Orioles and the Sarasota Film Festival present Howl-O-Ween Movie Night Spooktacular Saturday, Oct. 23 at Ed Smith Stadium. Enjoy children’s games, activities, and photo opportunities in the stadium concourse and on the baseball field from 5-6:30 p.m. The feature movie, “The Addams Family,” rated PG, will begin at 7 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to bring a blanket to enjoy the movie from the outfield or watch the movie from stadium seating. Social distancing is encouraged. Entry at the left-field gate begins at 5 p.m. Those planning to attend are encouraged to bring one nonperishable food item to benefit All Faiths Food Bank for admission. Children ages 14 and under must be accompanied by an adult. Concessions will be available and sealed water bottles are allowed. Coolers and outside food are not permitted inside the stadium. High heels, folding chairs and strollers are not allowed on the field. Ed Smith Stadium is located at 2700 12th St., Sarasota.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
pommietravels.com

22 Very Best Things to do in Jersey City, New Jersey

I almost don’t want to write this post because I love living in Jersey City so much that I don’t want people to know about it. I moved from Brooklyn to Jersey during the pandemic for cheaper rent and more space and now I can confidently say it was the best decision I could’ve made.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
myveronanj.com

Get Ready For Fall-O-Ween

There’s a new holiday tradition coming to Verona: the Fall-O-Ween Festival. It’s a combination of the pumpkin painting event started by the Verona Public Library, and trick-or-treating at businesses in the center of town. Fall-O-Ween will take place on Saturday, October 30, beginning at 10 a.m. in front of the...
VERONA, NJ
rvahub.com

Weekend Radar: Glow, Kickers, Costume Sale, Howl-o-ween Bash

Maymont | 1000 Westover Road | October 15-November 7, Times Vary | $7-$12 | Buy Tickets. City Stadium | 3201 Maplewood Ave | Gates Open 5 PM – KO 6:30 PM, Saturday, Oct. 15th | $9 – $18 | Tickets. Plant Zero Art Studios | E, 3rd St between Decatur...
LAKESIDE, VA
visitsandysprings.org

Things To Do This Fall In Sandy Springs

Who doesn't love fall? The leaves are changing, the temperature is dropping and there are pumpkin flavored treats everywhere! We can help you make the most of the season while visiting Sandy Springs with these recommendations of things to do through Halloween and Thanksgiving:. Try The Pumpkin Gingersnaps From Susansnaps.
SANDY SPRINGS, GA
burlingtoncountytimes.com

Does your pet have what it takes to be the South Jersey Holiday Pet of 2021

Or perhaps your pooch looks best in Christmas backdrops. Maybe you have a bearded dragon who rocks a Santa hat, a hamster that loves Hanukkah or a pet pig that goes crazy for gingerbread cookies. Well, we want to see them ... and then let South Jersey readers decide which...
PETS
trekaroo.com

Great Wolf Lodge Christmas 2021: Snowland and Howl-o-ween

What’s in store for Great Wolf Lodge Christmas 2021? Snow falling in the lobby during Great Wolf Lodge Snowland? Sleeping in a cozy Wolf Den with a lit up Christmas tree? Splashing at one of the largest indoor water parks?. If your kids say – oh yes, please – then...
LIFESTYLE
burlingtoncountytimes.com

If the NJ football season ended today, here's what the playoff brackets would look like

There is one week left in the New Jersey high school football season, but the playoff picture is already becoming clear. Below is a complete look at what the public school brackets would look like if the season ended today. The brackets are determined by the total number of power points that each team has accumulated. Power point rankings can be found at GridironNewJersey.com.
BURLINGTON, NJ
burlingtoncountytimes.com

Halloween fun for all planned in Burlington County

WESTAMPTON – Children with special needs will have a safe and family-friendly place to celebrate Halloween this year. The Burlington County Special Services School District, the Board of County Commissioners and the Burlington County Sheriff’s Department are partnering to bring back the annual Trunk-or-Treat for special needs children. “Trunk-or-Treat has...
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy