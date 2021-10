Big Agnes has hired Craig Hatton and Parker Batt to join its sales team and announced the promotion of Kody Herman and Eric Einfeld within the sales organization. “We’re continuing to expand our reach across the globe and in order to do so we need to continue to support and grow our sales teams,” said Bill Gamber, co-founder and president, Big Agnes. “Craig is a core user and an experienced leader who is very well respected by retail buyers, sales reps and past colleagues. We’re excited to add these new members to the team and proud to announce these key promotions as well.”

