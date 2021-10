HBO and HBO Max finished the third quarter in September with 45.2 million U.S. subscribers, down 1.8 million from the 47 million recorded as of the end of the second quarter following its “strategic decision to remove the HBO subscription from Amazon Prime Channels,” WarnerMedia parent and telecom giant AT&T said Thursday. Global HBO and HBO Max subscribers rose by 1.9 million to 69.4 million though from around 67.5 million as of the end of June. The company said the worldwide number rose “thanks to strong international and ad-supported subscriber growth,” which offset the user hit related to the Amazon decision....

TV & VIDEOS ・ 8 DAYS AGO