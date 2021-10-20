CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy, services boost euro zone inflation as expected in Sept

By Syndicated Content
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBRUSSELS (Reuters) – More expensive energy and services boosted euro zone inflation as expected in September, data showed on Wednesday, with core inflation also higher. The European Union’s statistics office Eurostat said consumer prices in the 19...

“Inflation, inflation, inflation” still seen as temporary, Lagarde says

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – The European Central Bank still sees a recent rise in euro zone inflation to above its 2% target as temporary and expects price pressures to ease next year, ECB President Christine Lagarde said on Thursday. She acknowledged the decline would take longer than ECB had initially expected...
European shares flat as ECB maintains status quo

(Reuters) -European stocks struggled for direction on Thursday on a batch of mixed earnings reports, as the European Central Bank kept its massive stimulus taps open and maintained its view that a recent spike in inflation would be temporary. The pan-European STOXX 600 fell 0.1% as optimism over strong earnings...
Euro zone bond markets point to 'stagflation' ahead of ECB presser

LONDON (Reuters) -Short-dated euro zone bond yields jumped and long-term inflation expectations hit a new seven-year high on Thursday, putting pressure on European Central Bank officials to address rising inflation when they talk to the press later in the day. At the same time, the gap between Germany's 10-year and...
Exclusive-Italy to extend bank merger incentives by 6 months – draft

ROME (Reuters) – Italy’s government plans to extend by 6 months tax breaks aimed at spurring tie-ups in the country’s banking sector, while also reducing their amount, according to a draft of the 2022 budget seen by Reuters. The scheme was a key plank of the incentive package the Treasury...
Global green bond issuance could pass $1 trln next year, survey says

LONDON (Reuters) – Investors expect global green bond investment to double and reach $1 trillion for the first time in a single year by the end of 2022, a survey by the Climate Bonds Initiative showed on Thursday. The Climate Bonds Initiative, a London-based non-profit body that promotes investment in...
BNP beats Q3 expectations, launches 900 million euro share buyback

PARIS (Reuters) -France’s biggest listed lender BNP Paribas posted a better-than-expected third-quarter profit on Friday on lower provisions for pandemic-related loan losses and a sharp rise in equity trading. Like U.S. and European rivals, BNP Paribas thrived on the economic rebound to release cash set aside for pandemic losses. BNP...
Euro zone corporate lending growth picks up after steady decline

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Lending to euro zone companies accelerated for the first time since February last month, coming off a five-and-a-half year low as the monthly flow of new loans doubled compared to a month earlier, European Central Bank data showed on Wednesday. Lending growth to firms picked up to...
Markets await ECB stimulus clues amid rising inflation

Rising inflation across the eurozone will take centre stage as European Central Bank governors meet on Thursday to debate the future of the bank's monetary policy. Elsewhere in the European Union, rate-setters have reacted sharply to inflation, with both Polish and Czech central banks making their biggest rate rises in years.
UK economy to regain pre-Covid peak at year-end – OBR

Britain’s economy will recover faster than expected from the pandemic with unemployment and ballooning debt levels also lower than first feared, according to the UK fiscal watchdog.The Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) has said it now believes the economy will return to its pre-Covid level at the “turn of the year”, around six months earlier than predicted in March, as it delivered a raft of economic upgrades.Predicted long-term scarring effects of Covid-19 on the economy have also been scaled back by the independent forecaster, which has revised it down from 3% to 2%.But the OBR figures also revealed pain in...
EU ministers debate how to tackle rising energy costs

European Union ministers met Tuesday for emergency talks focusing on energy amid deep divergences between the 27 member countries on how to tackle a crunch that has seen consumers' bills skyrocket this year.The wave of price hikes is not set to abate before next spring, and ministers discussed a set of short-term measures that have been put forward by the European Commission to help consumers and businesses weather the shock. The main reason behind the sharp spike is increased global demand for energy, and gas in particular. According to EU officials, gas prices in Europe have increased by more...
Slowing growth creates headache for next German government

Global supply chain bottlenecks forced the German government to downgrade its 2021 growth forecast on Wednesday as it prepares to hand over the reins of a spluttering economy to the country's next coalition. Supply chain disruptions and shortages of raw materials, including plastics, metals and paper, have choked off the recovery from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic in Europe's top economy. As a result, the government lowered its forecast for gross domestic product growth to 2.6 percent this year, Economy Minister Peter Altmaier told ZDF public television, from 3.5 percent previously. "It will still be one of the strongest growth rates in Europe," Altmaier said.
