Police: 1 person killed after pickup truck flees traffic stop, crashes in Holtsville

Police say one person died, one person was seriously injured, and one person was taken into custody following a crash in Holtsville late Tuesday night.

According to police, the incident happened on North Ocean Avenue, near Express Drive South, around 11:40 p.m.

According to police, officers in a marked police vehicle attempted a traffic stop at Long Island Avenue and Gazebo Lane. The driver of the Toyota, 50-year-old Blue Point resident Robert Hengeveld, failed to stop and fled from officers, police say.

Police say officers pursued the vehicle as it traveled southbound on North Ocean Avenue when it struck a Honda going eastbound on Express Drive South.

The driver of the Honda, Starlin Diaz Felipe, was pronounced dead. An adult female passenger in the Toyota was ejected from the vehicle.

The female was transported to Stony Brook Hospital in serious condition.

Police say Hengeveld attempted to flee the scene on foot. He was taken into custody and transported to Stony Brook Hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening.

Hengeveld was charged with reckless driving, fleeing a police officer and criminal possession of stolen property.

North Ocean Avenue has reopened in both directions following the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.