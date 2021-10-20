CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mid-week warmup arrives! Temps rise into the mid-70s today

By News 12 Staff
 7 days ago

New Jersey will continue to see cooler autumn temperatures for the next few days.

News 12 New Jersey Meteorologist James Gregorio says today will see mostly sunny skies, with temperatures warming into the mid-70s. Conditions will be warmer.

Tonight will see some clouds with temperatures dipping into the low-50s. Conditions will be seasonable.

Thursday will start off sunny, with increasing clouds by the afternoon. Temperatures will be in the mid-70s with overnight temperatures in the high-50s. Some scattered rain showers are also possible.

Friday will see partly cloudy skies with temperatures in the low-70s. Friday night will see increasing clouds with temperatures in the high-40s.

The weekend will see temperatures in the upper-50s to low-60s, with opportunities for widely scattered rain showers.

