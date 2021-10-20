CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Czech Republic hit by rise of infections unseen since April

Times Daily
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePRAGUE (AP) — The Czech Republic has been hit by a steep rise in...

www.timesdaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
wtaq.com

Czechs report highest daily tally of COVID-19 cases since April

PRAGUE (Reuters) – The Czech Republic detected 2,521 new cases of COVID-19 on Oct. 18, the highest daily tally since late April, data from the Health Ministry showed on Tuesday. The Czech government has opted not to tighten anti-epidemic measures, focusing on vaccination instead as data show that most of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
abc17news.com

Czech Republic imposes new restrictions as infections soar

PRAGUE (AP) — The Czech Republic has been hit by a steep rise in coronavirus infections that have reached levels unseen since late April. In response, the government on Wednesday approved new measures to tame the surge. Face coverings will be mandatory at workplaces, starting on Monday. And as of Nov 1, restaurants, bars, nightclubs and other indoor places in the Czech Republic will need to check whether the patrons have the required COVID-19 certificate.T he Czech Republic’s day-to-day increase in new COVID-19 cases reached 3,246 on Tuesday, more than double the cases a week ago. The rising infections have also been accompanied by rising COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Infections soar as Czech authorities urge vaccination

Coronavirus infections in the Czech Republic have soared to the highest levels in more than half a year as authorities call on people to get vaccinated.The Health Ministry said the daily tally of new cases jumped to 4,262 on Monday, 1,733 more than a week ago. It was the highest daily increase since April 13.The trend was not expected to be reversed any time soon.The ministry predicted that in the next few days the country will have more than 300 people infected per 100,000 in a seven-day period, a significant increase from 217 on Monday.Health Minister Adam Vojtech blamed...
PUBLIC HEALTH
kfgo.com

Czech daily COVID-19 cases top 6,000 for first time since April

PRAGUE (Reuters) – The Czech Republic reported 6,274 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, almost doubling in a week as the country struggles to contain a new wave of the pandemic. The latest number is the highest since April 7 in the country of 10.7 million. Hospitalisations have risen to 1,146...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infectious Diseases#The Czech Republic#Coronavirus Infections#Ap#The Health Ministry
Marietta Daily Journal

Czech Republic's Babis says he will hand over to new government

PRAGUE, Czech Republic — A week after a tied election, the Czech Republic's populist Prime Minister Andrej Babis has said he will hand over the reins of power to the next government. "We will hand over (government business) to the new coalition and go into opposition," the founder of the...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Putin orders Russian workers to stay home for a week as he slams his own relatives for refusing to take the covid vaccine - as the country battles record deaths amid measly 32% jab uptake

Vladimir Putin has ordered all Russian workers to stay home for a week as he slammed the public - including his own relatives - for its vaccine hesitancy. The Kremlin reported a consecutive record daily Covid toll with 1,028 deaths on Wednesday, bringing its total fatalities to 226,353 - by far the highest in Europe.
PUBLIC HEALTH
offshore-technology.com

Gazelle, Czech Republic

Gazelle is a 166km-long onshore pipeline project operated by NET4GAS. This gas pipeline, with a maximum diameter of 55 inches, starts at Usti nad Labem (Czech Republic) and ends in Bavaria (Germany). The Gazelle project started operations in 2013 and is owned by NET4GAS. The Gazelle project is associated with...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Health
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Independent

Vaccine reluctance in Eastern Europe brings high COVID cost

Truck driver Andriy Melnik never took the coronavirus seriously. With a friend, he bought a fake vaccination certificate so his travel documents would appear in order when he hauled cargo to other parts of Europe.His view changed after the friend caught COVID-19 and ended up in an intensive care unit on a ventilator.“It's not a tall tale. I see that this disease kills, and strong immunity wouldn't be enough -- only a vaccine can offer protection,” said Melnik, 42, as he waited in Kyiv to get his shot. “I'm really scared and I'm pleading with doctors to help me...
PUBLIC HEALTH
johnnyjet.com

WOW: Canada Just Announced That All Travelers Will Be Required To Be Fully Vaccinated Even To Travel Domestically

I travel to 20+ countries a year sharing my firsthand knowledge of reward travel, travel credit card deals, travel tips and more. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau just announced that all travelers must be vaccinated, even those traveling domestically. At 39:25 in the video below, the Prime Minister announces: “Mandatory vaccination on travel. By the end of October, everyone 12 and over on a plane or train within Canada should be fully vaccinated. There will be a short period where people who are in the process of getting vaccinated can show a negative COVID-19 test. By the end of November, if you’re 12 or older and want to fly or take the train, you will have to be fully vaccinated as will staff. Testing will no longer be an option.”
TRAVEL
Times Daily

US cites 'crisis' as road deaths rise 18% in first-half 2021

DETROIT (AP) — The number of U.S. traffic deaths in the first six months of 2021 hit 20,160, the highest first-half total since 2006, the government reported Thursday, a sign of growing reckless driving during the coronavirus pandemic. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. *...
DETROIT, AL
bloombergtax.com

Czech Republic Announces VAT Relief Measures for Energy Products, Specific Respirators

The Czech Government Oct. 18 announced VAT relief measures for energy products and specific respirators. The announcement includes measures to: 1) waive VAT on the supply of electricity and gas for November and December; and 2) extend the VAT exemption for the supply of specified respirators to Dec. 31 from Oct. 31, due to the coronavirus pandemic. [Czech Republic, Government Portal, 10/18/21]
WORLD
The Independent

Ukraine registers record daily number of COVID-19 deaths

Ukraine reported another record daily number of COVID-19 deaths Tuesday as vaccinations in the nation of 41 million people lags. Ukraine's Health Ministry registered 734 deaths in 24 hours, raising the country's pandemic death toll to 64,936.Ukrainians can freely choose between the Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna AstraZeneca and Sinovac vaccines, but just about 16% of the population has been fully vaccinated, Europe s second-lowest rate after Armenia The government has responded to a steady rise in confirmed cases and deaths in recent weeks by tightening restrictions. Starting last Thursday, proof of vaccination against the coronavirus or a negative test was...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Cambodia announces phased reopening to vaccinated tourists

Cambodia's government announced plans Tuesday to reopen the country in several stages to fully vaccinated foreign tourists starting from the end of next month.The program beginning Nov. 30 will allow visitors who are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus to skip being quarantined if they stay at least five days in designated areas, the Tourism Ministry announced.The first such areas are two seaside provinces, Sihanoukville and Koh Kong, on the Gulf of Thailand.On arrival, visitors must show proof they have been vaccinated and take a rapid results test for COVID-19. They can proceed without quarantine if the results are negative.Siem...
WORLD
Daily Mail

Girl, 8, who disappeared on a family hiking trip to a forest on the German-Czech border found alive after two days in freezing weather without food or water

A German girl who was lost for two days in a forest along the German-Czech border was found alive by rescuers on Tuesday. Eight-year-old Julia Sleegers, from Berlin, was separated from her family on Sunday and became lost in thick woodland near Mount Cerchov, spending around 45 hours by herself in freezing weather without food or water.
ACCIDENTS
International Business Times

Another Virus Spreading In China Is Causing 'Concern', Expert Says

A recent outbreak of bird flu among residents in China is raising concern among experts, who have warned that the new strain could potentially be deadlier than a previously circulating strain. China has reported 21 human infections of the H5N6 strain of bird flu this year to the World Health...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

If You Bought This at Walmart, Throw It Away & Disinfect Your House, CDC Says

Whether you're stopping in for groceries, office supplies, or housewares, shopping at Walmart is part and parcel of everyday life for many U.S. residents. And while the chain's low prices and generous returns policy have made it a beloved shopping destination for its millions of customers, not every product sold at the big box store is a winner. Unfortunately, in the case of one popular product sold by the retail giant, customers are more than dissatisfied—they're getting sick, too. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), this one Walmart product may be linked to multiple illnesses and deaths. Read on to discover which Walmart product is under investigation by the CDC and what you should do if you have it at home.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

'She had the mental capacity of a five-year-old': Paris Fury reveals her sister Romain, 36, was left with brain damage after contracting whooping cough when she was six weeks old

Paris Fury has revealed her sister Romain has the mental capacity of a 'five-year-old' after she developed whooping cough when she was six weeks old. The wife of boxer Tyson Fury shared her secret family heartache in her new memoir Love and Fury, explaining she was left with brain damage after battling the disease as an infant.
WEIGHT LOSS

Comments / 0

Community Policy