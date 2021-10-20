CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Report: PSG Could Target Liverpool Star Mohamed Salah If Kylian Mbappe Leaves And Isn’t Replaced By Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Haaland

By Neil Andrew
 8 days ago

A report has emerged suggesting that PSG could turn their attentions to Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah should they fail to retain Kylian Mbappe or sign Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Haaland.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JBcys_0cWoB7Mu00
(Photo by Xinhua/Sipa USA) ; (Photo by JOHN SPENCER/SIPA/Sipa USA) ; (Photo by dpa/Sipa USA)

According to a report from AS, Salah, who has been in remarkable form and has already scored 12 goals this season could be on the French club’s radar.

Kylian Mbappe’s contract expires at the end of this season and he seems intent on a move to Real Madrid who had a huge big turned down for the player in the summer.

If Mbappe moves on, their number one target appears to be Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Haaland.

With a rumoured release clause of £68million however, there will be a scramble between a number of big clubs in Europe to secure the signature of the striker.

The contingency plan for PSG therefore appears to be the Egyptian Salah who the report claims is very much liked by the Qatari owners.

The 29 year old has still not signed a contract extension with Liverpool and reports this week have suggested he is after £400k per week.

The player appears to want to stay at Anfield where is adored by fans and teammates.

It’s difficult to believe therefore that Salah would move to PSG but should contract negotiations with Liverpool break down, the Parisians will be waiting in the wings.

