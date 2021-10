One of just three national parks in New Zealand's North Island, Whanganui National Park sits between Tongariro National Park in the central North Island and Egmont National Park near the west coast of the North Island. The Whanganui River runs through the park on its way to the Tasman Sea, after it starts at Mount Tongariro. The Whanganui is New Zealand's third-longest river, and it's the longest navigable one. While the river itself isn't classified as part of the park, since 2017 it has had its own legal identity, similar to that of a person. This is because of the river's significance to the local Maori people, the Ngāti Hau iwi.

