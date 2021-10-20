CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edie Falco pays tribute to late Sopranos co-star James Gandolfini

By Celebretainment
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEdie Falco felt a special connection with 'The Sopranos' co-star James Gandolfini. The 58-year-old actress played the wife of mafia boss Tony Soprano on the long-running crime drama and has opened up about working with her castmate, who portrayed her on-screen husband and sadly died of a heart attack at the...

Outsider.com

James Gandolfini Broke Down in Tears After Performing ‘Sopranos’ Character for Wounded Vet

James Gandolfini once screamed and cursed at a wounded vet and the man’s mother thanked The Sopranos actor for it. Though, it took a toll on him. Gandolfini was visiting Walter Reed military hospital during the height of The Sopranos’ popularity, Yahoo said. He wanted to speak to injured troops returning from Iraq and Afghanistan and thank them. He’d recently produced the HBO documentary Alive Day Memories, which follows the lives of soldiers who lost a limb in combat as they return home.
People

Edie Falco Likens Acting with 'Soulmate' James Gandolfini to 'Two Kids Playing in the Sandbox'

Edie Falco is reflecting on the bond she shared with her late costar and onscreen husband James Gandolfini. Falco, 58, acted alongside Gandolfini through all six seasons of The Sopranos, playing Carmela Soprano, a fan favorite and the wife of Tony Soprano (Gandolfini). Her late costar died in 2013 at age 51 after suffering a heart attack in Rome. Nearly a decade after his death, Falco remembered Gandolfini's legacy and their relationship in a Sunday interview with The New Yorker.
The New Yorker

Edie Falco Knows How to Let Go

A recent story in the Times Magazine proclaimed that “every young person in America” is watching “The Sopranos,” and there might be something to it. Since the advent of the pandemic, my social-media feeds have been full of commentary from people newly discovering the gabagool-scented world of Tony and the gang. Perhaps it has to do with the show’s portrait of American decay, as the piece’s author, Willy Staley, theorized, or perhaps it has to do with the fact that there are eighty-six episodes and we’ve all had a lot of time to kill. Whatever it is, a lamentably low number of the “Sopranos” memes clogging up the Internet feature Carmela Soprano, the show’s manicured, maneuvering matriarch. This is an oversight: in a show stacked with stellar acting, Edie Falco’s performance as the long-suffering Jersey mob wife remains unparalleled in its brashness and surprising fragility.
Decider

‘You’ Season 3 Includes Tribute to Late Star Mark Blum

Netflix released Season 3 of You today, and the new episodes included a touching tribute to one of the stars the show lost in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic last year. Mark Blum, who starred as bookshop owner Mr. Ivan Mooney in the first season of the show, passed away on March 25, 2020 of COVID complications. He was 63.
Deadline

Peter Scolari Dies: Emmy-Winning ‘Bosom Buddies’, ‘Newhart’, ‘Girls’ Actor Was 66

Peter Scolari, the prolific television and stage actor who found instant fame and a lifelong friendship with Tom Hanks when the two co-starred in the hit 1980 TV comedy Bosom Buddies, died early Friday morning following a two-year battle with cancer. He was 66. His death was announced by Ellen Lubin Sanitsky at Wright Entertainment. Scolari’s 43-year show business career included such highlights as his Emmy-nominated series regular role of producer Michael Harris on Bob Newhart’s 1984-90 comedy Newhart, an Emmy-winning recurring role as the father of Lena Dunham’s character on HBO’s Girls, and, most recently, his role as Bishop Thomas Marx...
thebrag.com

Lena Dunham pays tribute to late ‘Girls’ co-star Peter Scolari

Lena Dunham has paid tribute to late Girls co-star Peter Scolari following his death from cancer at the age of 66. The actor, who played Dunham’s on-screen dad Tad Hovarth in all six seasons of the comedy series, died on October 22nd following a two-year battle with the disease. Along...
ComicBook

Dragon Ball Stars and Fans Pay Tribute to Chris Ayres

The stars behind Dragon Ball, stars in the media world, companies, and fans alike are coming together to pay tribute to the late Christopher Ayres following the late actor's passing. It was revealed by Ayres' girlfriend, voice actress Krystal LaPorte, that Ayres had passed away peacefully and surrounded by family and loved ones on October 18th. Ayres had been part of the voice acting scene for quite a while and has contributed many popular performances, but fans of the Dragon Ball series will fondly remember Ayres' work as the voice behind the evil tyrant, Frieza.
myq105.com

Neal Schon Pays Tribute to Late Journey Manager

Neal Schon took to social media to pay tribute to Herbie Herbert, Journey’s longtime manager who died on October 25 at age 73. Schon shared, “I’m very saddened by this news tonight of the recent loss Of Walter (Herbie) Herbert whom I’ve known since I joined Santana [in the] mid-1970 where I witnessed Herbie, a one man do it all show with Carlos Gregg and the rest of the band.”
ComicBook

Friends Stars Pay Tribute to James Michael Tyler

On Sunday, news broke that Friends actor James Michael Tyler had died. Tyler, who was 59-year-old, had been diagnosed with stage 4 prostate cancer. "The world knew him as Gunther (the seventh 'Friend'), from the hit series 'Friends,' but Michael's loved ones knew him as an actor, musician, cancer-awareness advocate, and loving husband," the actor's family said in a statement. "Michael loved live music, cheering on his Clemson Tigers, and would often find himself in fun and unplanned adventures. If you met him once you made a friend for life." Tyler's Friends co-stars have since taken to social media to remember the actor.
coast1045.com

Olivia Rodrigo releases the video for her latest single “Traitor”

Olivia Rodrigo has dropped the video for “Traitor,” the second track from her debut album ‘Sour.’ Rodrigo previously released a performance of “Traitor” from the ‘Sour Prom Concert Film’ last summer, however, this is the official video for the track. “Traitor” is the fourth single from Sour, which was released...
nickiswift.com

A Famous Actor Who Went To School With Meghan Markle Reveals What She Is Really Like

Before becoming the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle initially rose to prominence through her time in Tinseltown. Starring as Rachel Zane in USA Network's "Suits," the former actor appeared in the show's first seven seasons before uprooting her life for royalty. She has also made appearances in prominent programs such as "90210," "CSI: NY," and "CSI: Miami," along with film appearances in "Get Him to the Greek" and "Horrible Bosses."
