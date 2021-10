You know—maybe it’s about time we unofficially rename Halloween “White People, Don’t Get Yourselves Beat Up” Day. It seems like every October, some melanin-redacted person, or group of people, gets lit up and dragged across social media because they refuse to learn that the inclusion of blackface in white people’s costumes is no longer acceptable. Really, it was never acceptable, but now white people have largely come to glory on the fact that America’s history of minstrel and caricature when it comes to how Black people are mocked and portrayed has made it rightfully taboo for any form of blackface to be used in the 21st century.

