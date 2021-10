New study from Brattle Group and Oracle shows utility customer action can be twice as impactful as current clean energy supply policies in reducing greenhouse gas emissions. In the race to meet aggressive decarbonization and net-zero carbon goals and regulations, a new study shows that utilities cannot afford to just focus on clean energy supply investments. The report, by The Brattle Group and Oracle Utilities, found that by 2040 actions by utility customers can reduce nearly two times more greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from the residential and light-duty vehicle sectors than would result from current policies to promote investments in clean energy supply alone.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 6 DAYS AGO